Cleric urges IPOB to stop wanton killings in S’East

The General Overseer of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, otherwise known as Grace Nation International Church, Dr. Chris Okafor, has urged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to stop the wanton killings in the Southeast, just because they wanted to make a point.

Okafor, who is also the head pastor of the church, spoke at his church, while remarking on the 61st anniversary of Nigeria, stressing that there was nothing to celebrate.

He stated that intensive prayers should be done by Nigerians in order to avert further mayhem and bloodletting in the country. He also advised IPOB to review its mode of operations.

His words: “I agree with the cause IPOB is pursuing, but I disagree with them in the manner they are going about it. I’d like to advise them to stop the wanton killings and destruction of property in the Southeast.

They should stop killing their people in order not to create another problem for future generations. Rather than killing in the name of making a point, my advice is that they use the immense popularity they have garnered through the Stay-at-home policy to buy political power that will ultimately be channeled towards the same goal they are trying to achieve now.”

The cleric opined that years of trying to stifle dissenting voices, which had been asking for a change in the status quo, especially in the face of undisguised marginalisation of some sections of the country, was now manifesting in the wanton killings seen across the country.

Sanwo-Olu He added: “I was supposed to cut a cake to celebrate Nigeria at 61, but I’ll not because there’s nothing to celebrate! Is there anything to celebrate in a country where life has become so cheap that it can be taken in the most gruesome manner?”

According to him, the phrase, “one Nigeria,” was a mirage, adding: “How can anyone say we’re one when we all know that in practice, it’s not so!

As long as a part of the country believes that it is their God given right to lord it over others in terms of the number of times they enjoyed power at the centre, then the concept of one Nigeria will continue to be a mirage.”

