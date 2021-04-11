Cleric urges Muslims to uphold tenets of Islam

•Varsity cleric admonishes students against exams fraud

An Ilorin based Islamic cleric, Prof. Abubakar Ali-Agan, has advised Muslim faithful to uphold the tenets of Islam. Ali-Agan, who gave the advice during his Friday sermon at Madrasat-Muhammad, described the tenets of Islam as guide for Muslim faithful throughout their lives.

The pillars of Islam included Shahada (profession of faith), prayer, zakat (alms), sawm (fasting) and holy pilgrimage to Mecca. He expressed sadness at the attitude of some faithful who disregard the tenets and observed that human beings were generally bounded by rules and regulations on their conducts. According to him, Islam has its own sets of rules and regulations that all Muslims are bound to obey.

“Even though the law has granted freedom of speech to people, Muslim faithful and people of other adherents must beware of stoking embers of religious disunity in the country through their speeches,” he said.

Ali-Agan, also a lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, advised Muslim faithful to hold on to the responsibility that Allah placed on them especially that of their families and the care for their wives and children.

“Those who send children to become house-helps to others, should know that they are transferring the responsibility that Allah placed on them, I advise them to desist,” he said. The cleric reminded Muslim faithful of the importance of seeking knowledge, adding that most modern scientific breakthrough were revealed in the Quran to Holy Prophet Muhammad several years ago. In a related development, the Chief Imam of the University of Ilorin Central Mosque, Prof. Nasir AbdusSalam, has admonished students against any form of examination malpractice throughout their stay in school.

AbdusSalam, gave the admonition on Friday while delivering a Juma’ah sermon at the institution’s Central Masjid. He noted that students of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) are preparing for the Second Semester examinations of the delayed 2019/2020 session.

According to him, any form of cheating and underground practice targeted at securing undeserved results and qualifications are not only unhealthy and unwise but clearly unIslamic.

The Chief Imam described exam fraud as irreligious dispositions which must be avoided by every good Muslim. He explained that students had no reason whatsoever to engage in insolvency as the only thing they should do to help themselves is to always study hard methodically and with all concentration.

According to him, the University Muslim Community would be unhappy to learn of the involvement of any Muslim student in any form of examination irregularity. He added that students apprehended in the course of illegitimate practice would also become a disappointment to their parents who have invested heavily in them and their friends and colleagues who expected the best from them.

AbdusSalam, who is also the Director of the Unilorin Central Research Laboratory, insisted that every good Muslim student must avoid examination malpractice to prove his/her God’s consciousness. He added that whether they are supervised or not and whether the examination is held in the open or in closet, Muslim students must be disciplined enough to avoid examination malfeasance

