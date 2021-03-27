News

Cleric urges Nigerians to embrace unity

The Primate of The African Church, His Eminence Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe, has called on Nigerians not to despair but be fervent in prayers to secure the unity of the nation. The cleric made this call at a recent Primatial Visit to the African Church Lagos West Missionary Diocese Lagos Province, Bethel Cathedral Ikorodu, Lagos.

“As we celebrate our one year on the throne, I want the people of God to be more devoted to God, love one another and to continue to pray for this country because we have no other country that we can call our own,’’ he said. He enjoined Nigerians to continue to work for the unity of the country and the welfare of one another.

“So let’s continue to do the needful that would keep us together as one people and for us to seek the welfare and wellbeing of one another in this country.’’ The cleric blamed the present situation of the country on the leadership, saying they lack understanding of what a nation is, what the nation stands for and how to build a nation.

“When you have leaders who cannot be trusted, who think they do anything without following due process, who do not have the interest of the citizens at heart, who only profess to have it but do not. You can’t have anything short of what you have in the nation at the moment that is what is really troubling us,’’ said the primate. He lamented, saying: “Look at the plight of Nigerians, they are hard working people, and they are intelligent. Nigeria is endowed with so many resources but where do we find ourselves? It is like we are nowhere to be found.

“It is because we don’t have leaders who should have been able to help us manage the resources of this country effectively.’’ He tasked the church to continue in fervent prayers for the country’s unity while urging the federal government to allow more devolution of powers amidst the different ties of government, this he said will reduce the tension in the land.

