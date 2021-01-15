Islam

Clerics advised to play roles in curbing crises

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Founder of Lutful-Lahi International, Sheikh Mohammed Robiu Adebayo Abdul Malik, has implored religious leaders on the need to play a pivotal role in curbing crises bedeviling Nigeria. He charged them to use their God-given influential power for societal development and harmonious relationship among the citizenry.

Sheikh Robiu, who noted that all social crises have their origins from the collapse of marriage, politics, economy, education, and family institutions, said religious institutions should take up the responsibility of curbing crises in the country. He stated that crime and violence are on the upsurge due to the collapse of morality and social values in the country. The renowned Islamic scholar, who gave the advice during the group’s Maolud Nabiyy celebration in Lagos, explained that religious leaders have the power to raise awareness, influence change in attitude, behaviour, and practices of their followers.

“Virtually all the citizens of the country are a member of one religious group or the other and they worship under a cleric who feeds them with words of God either Muslim or Christian.” He advised clerics to shun material benefits over spiritual gain.

“Virtually, all the political leaders have one cleric that feeds them with words of God, but it is a pity their impact is not felt. Most of them are ceremonial clerics, it is during Ramadan or festive period we hear their voices. But their major duty is to admonish them with the Quran and the Sunnah of the holy prophet (SAW). If they refuse to deliver the words of Allah due to fear, loss of position, or material gains, Allah (SWT) will surely punish them on the Day of Judgment because they will ask about the affairs of their community. “Clerics’ efforts should be towards achieving a balanced society not amassing wealth.

A cleric must not allow the government to compromise them or stop them from preaching the truth. Their admonition should be against those whose actions negate religious teachings, irrespective of their political standing,” he said. He urged the government to empower the youth with basic skills, acknowledging that the hoodlums, which the country refuses to empower, hijacked the #EndSARS protest. According to him, the situation in the country will persist if the government refuses to address the problem of youth empowerment.

“The government should provide basic amenities for citizens. Anybody that does not have means of sustenance will probably end up being a miscreant. Most of those who hijacked the protest were homeless. Arresting them is not the solution.

If the government continues to arrest and imprison them, the whole Lagos would be used to build prison yards,” he said. He added that every political appointee should endeavor to include the establishment of skill training institutions and companies in their manifesto. “All political leaders should tell us the number of companies they approve and the number of people they will employ. They should also establish institutions that will train the youths who don’t have access to education and after training, they should be immediately employed,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

FUMCI, Ikuforiji to host Children Qur’an, Hadith competition

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A foremost Islamic charity organisation, Faith Unites Muslims Charity Initiatives (FUMCI), has rallied a foundation by former Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly; Rt. Hon Adeyemi Sabit Ikuforiji, for the hosting of the sixth edition of its annual FUMCI age-grade Qur’an recitation and Hadith competition. The event tagged “FUMCI Children Award for Excellence […]
Islam

States’ Pilgrim Boards mull 2020 Hajj deposits’ refund

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The pilgrims welfare boards in States across Nigeria have begun plan to refund deposits made by intending pilgrims who could not attend 2020 Hajj due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed this also approved the setting up of a Committee to refund Hajj deposits to the affected intending […]
Islam

80 scholars, Imams discuss COVID-19, climate change

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

NO fewer than 80 ulama and imams have converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID-19 and climate change.   At the opening of a twoday workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica