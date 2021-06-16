Metro & Crime

Clerics groan as FHA demolishes 12 churches, two mosques

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Some pastors whose churches were demolished in the Festac area of Lagos State by officials of the Federal Housing Authority have urged the Federal Government to call for dialogue and compensate them.

 

Officials of the FHA had on Sunday demolished over 12 churches, two mosques, a market and a car mart on 2nd Avenue, FESTAC Town. It was learnt that the demolition started about 5am and continued till about 3pm. The pastors, who addressed journalists yesterday, said the agency had served them a seven-day notice to vacate the area; however, before the expiration of the notice, their buildings were demolished.

 

The Overseer of Christ Gospel Church International, Pastor William Ehiorenren, who expressed shock over the incident, said the church had written the agency to request for an extension of time which he claimed was granted but to his surprise, his church was pulled down.

 

He said: “They brought a notice of seven days suddenly and we called our lawyers to step in and a letter was written to them to give us an extension.

 

They accepted and acknowledged the letter that nothing would happen to the churches but we were shocked that they came even before the expiration of the seven days to demolish our buildings.

 

“Some of us are landlords, we have our papers, some pay to landlords but all our churches were demolished. We have spent millions on the buildings. They chose to be ignorant to our pleas as if we are animals and came on Sunday to demolish the churches.

 

“They took our rights from us. The seven days’ notice was wrong. We want the government to step in because the FHA has stepped on our rights.

They left some churches behind because they have people in government but they said some have gone to court and won the case so they are allowed to maintain their structures but we all built real solid structures.”

 

Another pastor, Michael Okochukwu, also urged the Federal Government to compensate them for their losses. He said: “The incident was too tragic. We could not believe that in a country like this, they could demolish churches without a court order. “They served us seven days’ notice after marking churches for demolition, a place where we have spent 13 to 20 years.

 

We have landlords that we pay rent to and if there are any problems, they ought to liaise with our landlords to relate to us but we never heard anything from our landlords, only from the government.

 

“We had prior notice that they wouldn’t touch churches. We were liaising with them and we have papers to show that talks were going on before they came for this demolition. When they came, we went to meet them.

 

We told them that talks were ongoing on the matter but we were told that they had orders from above to demolish the buildings.” “We need justice, we need to be compensated adequately or given another land allocation.

 

There are laws guiding properties and the government cannot be lawbreakers. We want the world to hear us, the church in Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to hear us and come to our rescue and not let us be victimised this way. The government should invite the church for a proper dialogue.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Why banditry will persist in Niger, by CP

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The incessant banditry attacks that have claimed innocent lives and rendered many homeless in Niger State, has been blamed on the bad terrain and poor/no communication network in parts of the state. The Commisoner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, who disclosed this, also said apart from banditry, which has persisted in parts of […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: 3,000 files recovered from burnt Igbosere High Court –CJ

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Lagos State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Kazeem Alogba, said about 3,000 files had been recovered after the massive damage by hoodlums at the burnt Lagos High Court, Igbosere during the #EndSARS protest. Alogba said the state judiciary had been uploading cases on the DIL system which served as the ICT unit since 2013.   This, […]
Metro & Crime

Drama as police attempt to arrest HealthPlus ex-MD, Bukky George in court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A mild drama ensued yesterday at a Federal High Court in Lagos when some policemen attempted to arrest a former Managing Director of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George. The incident happened after conclusion of the day’s proceedings, where the presiding judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo, had asked parties to maintain ‘status quo’ pending when dispute over legal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica