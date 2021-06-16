Clerics groan as FHA demolishes 12 churches, two mosques

Some pastors whose churches were demolished in the Festac area of Lagos State by officials of the Federal Housing Authority have urged the Federal Government to call for dialogue and compensate them.

Officials of the FHA had on Sunday demolished over 12 churches, two mosques, a market and a car mart on 2nd Avenue, FESTAC Town. It was learnt that the demolition started about 5am and continued till about 3pm. The pastors, who addressed journalists yesterday, said the agency had served them a seven-day notice to vacate the area; however, before the expiration of the notice, their buildings were demolished.

The Overseer of Christ Gospel Church International, Pastor William Ehiorenren, who expressed shock over the incident, said the church had written the agency to request for an extension of time which he claimed was granted but to his surprise, his church was pulled down.

He said: “They brought a notice of seven days suddenly and we called our lawyers to step in and a letter was written to them to give us an extension.

They accepted and acknowledged the letter that nothing would happen to the churches but we were shocked that they came even before the expiration of the seven days to demolish our buildings.

“Some of us are landlords, we have our papers, some pay to landlords but all our churches were demolished. We have spent millions on the buildings. They chose to be ignorant to our pleas as if we are animals and came on Sunday to demolish the churches.

“They took our rights from us. The seven days’ notice was wrong. We want the government to step in because the FHA has stepped on our rights.

They left some churches behind because they have people in government but they said some have gone to court and won the case so they are allowed to maintain their structures but we all built real solid structures.”

Another pastor, Michael Okochukwu, also urged the Federal Government to compensate them for their losses. He said: “The incident was too tragic. We could not believe that in a country like this, they could demolish churches without a court order. “They served us seven days’ notice after marking churches for demolition, a place where we have spent 13 to 20 years.

We have landlords that we pay rent to and if there are any problems, they ought to liaise with our landlords to relate to us but we never heard anything from our landlords, only from the government.

“We had prior notice that they wouldn’t touch churches. We were liaising with them and we have papers to show that talks were going on before they came for this demolition. When they came, we went to meet them.

We told them that talks were ongoing on the matter but we were told that they had orders from above to demolish the buildings.” “We need justice, we need to be compensated adequately or given another land allocation.

There are laws guiding properties and the government cannot be lawbreakers. We want the world to hear us, the church in Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to hear us and come to our rescue and not let us be victimised this way. The government should invite the church for a proper dialogue.”

