Clerics tasked to assist in fighting hunger, poverty

Reverend Wisdom Madukwe of Tehillah Ambassadors Foundation (TAF), has called on all clergies and religious leaders in Nigeria to reciprocatethegestureof whatthey receivefromGodbyrendering assistancetotheless- privileged. Madukwe, who is the President of Tehillah Arena Gospel Centre, Aba, Abia State, said this during the “Operation Feed 1000 Persons” programme organized by the foundation to commemorate his birthday in Aba.

He also extended the call to government and well-meaning individuals in the country stressing that giving is not a matter of having much, butamatterof theheartwiththe knowledge that “he who gives to thepoor, lendstoGod.” New Telegraph reports that a multitude of persons that attended the programme received bags of rice, as the foundation plans to move into the streets for medical outreach. Speaking during the distribution of the 1000 bags of rice, Madukwe said that the gesture was in replication of the love Jesus Christ showed to thehungrywhileonearth. He noted that it is dishearteningthatsomepeoplehadcultivated the culture of praying for the hungry, receivingfromGodwithoutgivingbacktothepeoplewho need it most. “As far as the Bible and church are concerned, everything is not prayers. You can’t tellmethatsomeonewillcometo you, informingyouthatIandmy children have nothing to eat, you have money in your pocket and youaskedthatmantokneeldown forprayers, you’restupid. “You’re completely wrong. That prayer can’t give food. My message to religious leaders is to subscribetowhatChristdid. How hetookcareof thelessprivileged, fed them, and brought them closer. Some people are like the Dead Sea, they only absorb and don’t giveback.”

