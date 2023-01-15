Clerics urge peace, religious co-existence

Muslim clerics under the aegis of the Supreme Council of Islamic Preachers (SCIP) South-West Nigeria, have stressed the place of peace and religious co-existence for a smooth transition of leadership.

The preachers made the call at the Lagos State Central Mosque Alausa, Ikeja while inaugurating the association to champion peace through public enlightenment.

They decried some of the misconstrued religious issues that have led to religious crises with many been causalities.

Speaking at the inaugu ral session of the body, Prof. Kabiru Olawale, said that, the group was concerned with peace in the South-West part of the country, adding that the religious harmony in the area needs to be maintained.

“As preachers we are deploying our expertise as manager of persons to put in measures that will quell crisis in the society,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event that had delegates from all the six states that make up the region, Secretary of the group, Mr Akingbade Kazeem-Ayodele, said that, the group was not in competition with any one.

The scribe, who described crisis as clogs in the wheel of national development and debasing to human being, said the group was on a societal stabilisation movement.

Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold the group’s National Amir said that it was erroneous for people to see the Islamic faith as violent one.

“We are peaceful people therefore our religion is also known for peace. So what we are out to achieve with the Supreme Council of Islamic preachers is to find ways of making our society better.

“We shall continue to study issues in the society with a view to taking measures to nip latent crisis in the bud,” he said.

