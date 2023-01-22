Faith

Clerics want legislation against use of megaphone for preaching

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Islamic clerics have called for legislation against the use of megaphone for religious preaching because of its tendency to cause friction and environmental hazard.

The clerics said that it would amount to insensitivity of some sort to others when one faith forces its preaching on others unsolicited for through the use of loud megaphones from worship centres and street preaching.

The Chief Missioner, Jejewiyyat Muslim Association of Nigeria and Overseas, (JMANO) Prof. Abdulkadil Olawale-Paramole, said that, the use of megaphone in religious preaching do not make people heed to one’s message. Olawale-Paramole, also the Founder Forum of Islamic Leaders Ojo and the Head of Department (HOD) Peace and Islamic Studies Lagos State University (LASU）that, a good legislation with appropriate sanction meted to culprits would confer sanity to the abused environment. “In any civilised environment such as Lagos there must be precautionary measures toward the welfare of people in general.

“Nigeria is known for its multi-religious activities if caution is not taken there might danger. The use of megaphone for preaching should be regulated to sanitise the environment. “There people that do not want to hear that your message tailoring it to them through your loud device is being insensitive to their right. “More people of your faith can hear whatever you wish to tell within the four walls of your worship centre. Even if you want preach to people that are not of your faith such can be done quietly through publications such as hand bills and pamphlets,” he said.

The University lecturer said that the use of such devices for religious teachings has been legislated against by the Saudi authorities. He called on the Nigerian authorities to emulate the Saudi Arabian state and regulate megaphone for preaching to reduce noise in the environment.

Also speaking on the use of megaphone, the National Amir of the Supreme Council of Islamic Preachers(SCIP) South-West Nigeria Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold said such crude way of preaching has gone out of fashion.

Akewugbagold, stressed unwanted sound as noise, said that faithful should be curtailed from distracting public with their messages, saying such was not an effective means of retaining members or getting new converts. He urged the state to put up stringent measures to reduce its use to protect people.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

The newly elected President of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) Dr. Israel Kristilere,
Faith

Visiting holy land boosts understanding of the Scriptures –Dr. Kristilere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The newly elected President of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) Dr. Israel Kristilere, unveils plans to take the association to greater heights, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   Congratulations on your recent election. Could you tell us a little about CTPAN?   It is an association of private tours companies in Nigeria. […]
Faith

Oyedepo: I’ll lay my bare hands on COVID-19 patients, breathe into them

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nigerian pentecostal preacher and founder of Living Faith Chapel, David Oyedopo, has said he would lay his bare hands and breathe into any COVID-19 patient brought to him for prayer. Oyedepo said this during his church’s programme on Saturday. “Can you imagine anyone bringing a coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on […]
Faith

Christians are God’s battle axe

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The gospel preaching arena is indeed a battle field between the kingdom of God and that of the darkness in which our Lord Jesus Christ is leading the people of God while Satan the Devil is at the head of the evil ones.   There is constant competition and scramble for converts into their camps. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica