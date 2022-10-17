Climate Action: Sterling One Foundation, British High Commission host stakeholders

Sterling One Foundation (SOF), in partnership with the British High Commission, has organised a media dialogue in commemoration of the International Day of Climate Action for 2022.

The dialogue, held with the theme: “The Transition to a Circular Economy- Partnerships to Solve Pressing Challenges” at the Deputy British High Commissioner’s residence in Lagos, was designed to promote media support for effective communication for development and raising awareness on critical issues with priority for Climate Action.

Addressing participants at the event, Peju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation said: “There has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems than now and we need urgent action to address these pressing issues.

We must shift from harming the planet to healing it. “Unfortunately, in Nigeria, we still experience rampant ignorance, apathy, carelessness and lack of follow through when it comes to issues and conversations around climate action and clear understanding by the common man.

“The role of the media in communicating this effectively, breaking down the implications to all levels of government and society, especially setting the agenda and driving much needed action across all realms in the society is critical, hence this timely dialogue,” Ibekwe said.

She noted that climate change is one of the defining issues in society today, adding that Sterling One Foundation has prioritised multi-stakeholder engagements in driving advocacy, furthering conversations towards increased awareness and effective action in driving innovative solutions to combat this menace while promoting collaboration and accountable reportage by the media.

She said: “As the world pursues a transformative recovery from COVID-19 and continues on the Decade of Action for accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), people, organisations and the media are essential parts of the intrinsic system to drive the required change and there has never been a more urgent need to focus on this mandate than now.”

The CEO of SOF said the partnership with the British Deputy High Commission, led by Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones, will activate pre-COP27 engagements with young people, schools, educators, government, CSOs, media and the private sector.

In his address of welcome, Mr. Llewellyn-Jones said climate change is a common concern for all countries because it is an urgent and potentially irreversible threat, remarking that, “We are at a critical moment for the future of our planet. Temperatures are rising, storms are raging and crops are failing across the world.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...