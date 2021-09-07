Climate change: Barkindo expresses concern, hosts confab

OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, has expressed concern over recent development in the oil and gas industry with regard to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic and climate change on the sector.

To this end, OPEC Secretariat, yesterday, hosted the ‘First Ministerial Roundtable on Energy, Climate and Sustainable Development’ via video conference.

The roundtable held under the framework of the ‘Charter of Cooperation’ to discuss key challenges and opportunities related to global action aiming to tackle climate change in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate energy poverty.

Barkindo stated that the ‘Ministerial Roundtable on Energy, Climate and Sustainable Development’ came at a critical juncture, as the world counters two unprecedented issues — COVID-19 and climate change. According to him, “OPEC has been a strong advocate of international cooperation to address global challenges for over six decades.

This deep-rooted tradition is an expression of our faith in the multilateral system as the indispensable forum for surmounting global problems.

“The Charter of Cooperation is a unique framework to confront longer term issues of our industry and contribute to the global conversation on climate change.”

The meeting was expected to provide a dynamic platform to facilitate knowledge exchange and informative discussion on emerging challenges and opportunities arising from the implementation of climate mitigation actions.

It also assisted in providing a deeper understanding of available approaches and means for energy systems to contribute to global efforts to develop an inclusive and balanced approach that is conscious of environmental goals and sustainable development requirements.

Topics discussed include carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies, energy poverty, the circular carbon economy, the ‘Saudi Green Initiative’ and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative’ introduced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the latest developments and critical issues related to COP26.

Like this: Like Loading...