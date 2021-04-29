Climate change: ‘Economic crisis may hinder FG’s commitment

The economic challenges currently facing the country may affect the Federal Government’s ability to fulfill its commitment to tackling climate change and environmental issues, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has said. The firm, which stated this in “PwC Nigeria 2021 inaugural sustainability outlook,” made available to New Telegraph yesterday, also said it expected the tough times to also make it difficult for private sector actors and individuals in the country to focus on taking steps to fight climate change.

It stated: “In line with the ParisAgreementsignedin2015 andtheNationallyDetermined Contribution (NDC) submitted by Nigeria to the United Nations Framework Convention onClimateChange(UNFCCC), Nigeria has pledged to reduce its GreenHouseGases (GHGs) emission by 20 per cent by 2030. “A 2013reportonlow-carbon development bytheWorld Bank projected that continuing on the current emission trajectory will lead to a two-fold increase of GHGs emissions by 2035.

Projections suggest that the GHGs cumulative emissions from 2010 – 2035 will amount to 11.6 billion tonnes of CO2, which is five times the amount of emissions between 2005 and 1990. Emissions in Nigeria by year 2035 are expected from the power sector (56 per cent), transport sector (28 per cent), the oil & gas sector (12 per cent) and agriculture and land use (four per cent).

“Nigeria aims to meet its set emission targets while unlocking significant environmental and economic benefits by ending gas flaring by 2030, introduction of Off-grid Solar Photovoltaics (PV), efficient gas generator, overall improvements in the electricity grid, innovative shifts in transportation, and climate smart agriculture and reforestation. “In Nigeria, the adoption of net-zero strategy to curb the emissions would remain slow as awareness and commitment to such initiatives is seen as ‘a nice to have’ rather than a ‘must have.’

