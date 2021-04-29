Business

Climate change: ‘Economic crisis may hinder FG’s commitment

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The economic challenges currently facing the country may affect the Federal Government’s ability to fulfill its commitment to tackling climate change and environmental issues, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has said. The firm, which stated this in “PwC Nigeria 2021 inaugural sustainability outlook,” made available to New Telegraph yesterday, also said it expected the tough times to also make it difficult for private sector actors and individuals in the country to focus on taking steps to fight climate change.

It stated: “In line with the ParisAgreementsignedin2015 andtheNationallyDetermined Contribution (NDC) submitted by Nigeria to the United Nations Framework Convention onClimateChange(UNFCCC), Nigeria has pledged to reduce its GreenHouseGases (GHGs) emission by 20 per cent by 2030. “A 2013reportonlow-carbon development bytheWorld Bank projected that continuing on the current emission trajectory will lead to a two-fold increase of GHGs emissions by 2035.

Projections suggest that the GHGs cumulative emissions from 2010 – 2035 will amount to 11.6 billion tonnes of CO2, which is five times the amount of emissions between 2005 and 1990. Emissions in Nigeria by year 2035 are expected from the power sector (56 per cent), transport sector (28 per cent), the oil & gas sector (12 per cent) and agriculture and land use (four per cent).

“Nigeria aims to meet its set emission targets while unlocking significant environmental and economic benefits by ending gas flaring by 2030, introduction of Off-grid Solar Photovoltaics (PV), efficient gas generator, overall improvements in the electricity grid, innovative shifts in transportation, and climate smart agriculture and reforestation. “In Nigeria, the adoption of net-zero strategy to curb the emissions would remain slow as awareness and commitment to such initiatives is seen as ‘a nice to have’ rather than a ‘must have.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

JUSUN strike: Lawmaker urges dialogue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Lagos lawmaker, Victor Akande, has called for urgent dialogue among stakeholders to end the ongoing strike by the judicial workers. Akande made the call in Lagos, saying that dialogue would forestall a breakdown of law and order. Judicial workers, under the auspices of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), embarked on the strike […]
Business

Emefiele: Dangote Refinery to sell refined crude in naira

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says arrangements have been to enable the Dangote Refinery sell refined petroleum products in naira when it commences production. Emefiele was speaking on Saturday during an inspection tour of the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals Complex Fertiliser Plant and Subsea Gas Pipeline projects at Ibeju Lekki, […]
Business

HY’20: Analysts posit muted stock market performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ollowing weak economy occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19, analysts at Cordros Securities have speculated muted stock market performance for the second half of the year 2020.     The analysts, in their Mid-Year Outlook/ COVID-19 Pandemic Reframes Narrative, noted that many other issues that have remained through the years, which include weak macros, weak […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica