News

Climate change: Ekwueme varsity to plant fast growing trees

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, is to plant 100,000 fast-growing trees as a source of internally generated revenue through timber and also to combat climate change in the institution. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sunday Elom, who disclosed this, said the initiative is one of the key performance objectives contained in his vision for the institution.

He said: “Efforts will be made to create reserve areas within the university land for aggressive planting of about 100,000 fast-growing timber trees by 2022 and these trees will yield billions of naira in 20 years.” Meanwhile, the Campus- Green Initiative of the university, aimed at building a campus-in-a-garden, which will make the university one of the most beautiful and eco-friendly campuses in Nigeria is gathering momentum. The Green Initiative which started in 2016 has led to aggressive yearly tree planting campaigns, with over 33,000 ornamental and fruit trees already planted in the university.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: 50 armed herdsmen arrested nationwide – NSCDC CG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…seeks intels sharing among security agencies Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested over 50 suspected armed herdsmen, in ongoing operations to check the escalating insecurity in the country. Acting Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure Wednesday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where licences were […]
News

CJN to swear in 85 judges for Edo, Ondo election petition tribunals

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhhamad, will today swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated September 19 for Edo governorship election and October 10 for Ondo governorship election. Part of the panels will also adjudicate over the […]
News

My greatest achievement is service to nation, mankind- CBN spokesperson

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Director of Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okorafor, yesterday said the greatest fulfilment a man can aspire to, was service to nation and ordinary people that lacked opportunities. Okorafor, who will be retiring from the CBN on October 1, on clocking the 60-year mandatory retirement age, described pubic office as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica