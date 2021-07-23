Climate change: Ekwueme varsity to plant fast growing trees

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, is to plant 100,000 fast-growing trees as a source of internally generated revenue through timber and also to combat climate change in the institution. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sunday Elom, who disclosed this, said the initiative is one of the key performance objectives contained in his vision for the institution.

He said: “Efforts will be made to create reserve areas within the university land for aggressive planting of about 100,000 fast-growing timber trees by 2022 and these trees will yield billions of naira in 20 years.” Meanwhile, the Campus- Green Initiative of the university, aimed at building a campus-in-a-garden, which will make the university one of the most beautiful and eco-friendly campuses in Nigeria is gathering momentum. The Green Initiative which started in 2016 has led to aggressive yearly tree planting campaigns, with over 33,000 ornamental and fruit trees already planted in the university.

