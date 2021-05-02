Metro & Crime

Climate change: FCTA outlaws  indiscriminate cutting of trees in private residences  

As part of measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change, the Department of Parks and Recreation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has revealed that it is now an offence for residents to indiscriminately cut down trees planted within private residences, just like the trees planted in public places.

 

This is even as it said that anyone found cutting down trees without prior permission from the department would be liable to a fine of N100,000 per tree, depending on the size and type, and that such offender will also be compelled to replant a minimum of two trees.

 

The Director, Department of Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeez, said this over the weekend while touring the sites where  some special blossoming flamboyant trees are planted.

The Director said that government was concerned about the worrisome effects of the climate change and won’t allow any individual or organisation to put the city in more danger.

Abdulazeez explained that by an extant laws,  once trees planted at private residences are grown, it cease to private, but public property,  and residents requires permission from government to cut such trees.

According to her, for every tree cutting down both legally and illegally,  two trees are to be planted in replacement by the people involved.

