Climate Change: FG pledges commitment to smart agriculture

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the push for climate smart agriculture in order to increase food production in the country. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, made this known in Abuja, recently, while joining the rest of the world in commemorating World Farm Animals Day and World Animal Day. The minister also called for climate-aware agriculture. Specifically, he said that the climate smart agriculture strategies, which include sustainable livestock production systems, were to address environmental issues while ensuring improved productivity, resilience, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, amongst others.

During the commemoration themed “Good Animal Husbandry Practice is Climate Smart,” the Director of the Animal Husbandry Services Department, Mrs. Winnie Solarin, noted that the mission of WAD was to raise awareness, sustainability, and profitability of animal production as well as animal protein in nutrition for healthy living.

However, Solarin stressed that the mission was in conjunction with the mandate of the Department of Animal Husbandry (DAHS) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and that WAD embraced all animals, including domestic animals. In his goodwill message, Prof. Eustace A. Iyayi, Registrar, Nigeria Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), stated that animals played an important role in agriculture and the nation’s economy. Iyayi underlined that this was the first time Nigeria celebrated WAD alongside other countries, emphasising that the purpose of the celebration was to create awareness and sustain the economy.

 

