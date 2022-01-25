Climate change fuelling insecurity in Nigeria –Obasi

Prince Emeka Obasi (Jnr) is the founder of Our Tomorrow Foundation, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) and a climate change activist. In this interview, he speaks on the threat climate change poses to the survival of Africans, how it is fuelling insecurity and clashes between farmers and herdsmen across Nigeria, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You recently launched a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called ‘Our Tomorrow.’ Tell us about the initiative and what prompted you to set it up?

I decided to set up the NGO because I was alarmed by the lack of awareness about the dangers of climate change on the continent and the lack of urgency in tackling the crisis in Nigeria and Africa. Particularly, I noticed that there is lack of awareness among youths about the dangers of climate change.

I often use my experience as an example to highlight this lack of awareness. I was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 2001 and would spend the first 15 years of my life in the country.

But it’s strange that despite being interested in current affairs, especially given that my father is a journalist, I never became aware of the environmental crisis which had begun to endanger Lagos until I came to England for my college education in 2017.

As I wrote in my letter to African youths some days ago, it was while here in England that I became increasingly aware of the problems of the environment and the challenges they pose, particularly to African countries.

The idea is to create this awareness and to galvanize youths to begin to demand action from policymakers with regard to tackling the issues that lead to climate change and its effects.

Specifically, what can we expect from the NGO and what will it be doing in this regard?

Specifically, Our Tomorrow has three broad agendas: the first is to wake African youths up to the reality of climate change and the threat it poses to their future. These are to sensitize African leaders, both those in government and those in the corporate environment, to begin to heed the clarion call for sustained education against climate change.

Thirdly, to mobilize resources, both material and human resources, to create sustained awareness of Africans, particularly the youths on the need to be actively involved in this battle to save our environment for future generations.

What activities do you have or planted to drive these objectives?

Our website is running and we will be laying out some of our activities there.

We intend to launch the NGO formally in London in the coming months. But between now and the formal launch in London, I’ll be travelling to different African countries and different states across Nigeria such as Kebbi, Rivers and Anambra to observe the impact of climate change in these environments. Subsequently, I will travel across Africa, to places like Rwanda, Kenya and some other countries to continue to create this awareness about the climate change crisis.

I believe it is important for people to begin to visualize the threat of climate change. I believe that’s the way it will be easier to highlight its seriousness to be able to mobilize action.

Don’t you think that in a continent where the majority of the people are still concerned about what to eat; many will not consider climate change a big issue?

Well, I agree with you that the socio- economic realities of our continent are an issue. But I also think that there is a general misunderstanding about the climate change crisis. It is not a zero-sum game. I mean, people tend to think that they would rather be addressing the problem of hunger and poverty than be concerned about climate change. But in reality, there is a link and I will explain to you how.

Climate change is already a huge problem and a big threat to food security and security in general in Africa, and it is likely going to get worse if it is not urgently tackled. Obviously, it is already contributing to food insecurity, population displacement, and it is going to put a lot of stress on water resources.

Studies have shown that coastal degradation and erosion are going to be a major challenge in West Africa. About 56% of the coastlines in Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal are already eroding. You have erosion in many parts of Nigeria, such as the South-East. You can see the encroaching desertification in the North, which has hugely contributed to the security crisis we are witnessing in the region and the food crisis in Nigeria.

The farmers versus herders crisis are largely driven by climate change. We are currently seeing the impact. Farmers are not able to go to the farms, which mean that the food supply is affected. Prices of Obasi food are going up as a result. So, the climate crisis is going to affect agriculture significantly and when you consider the fact that agriculture is the backbone of the African economy, employing millions of people, you will begin to appreciate the enormity of the problem that presently confront us.

So, yes, climate change should be the concern of the average African, whether rich or poor because at the end of the day, it is a problem that affects everybody. First of all, food has become more expensive.

So, I think everybody should be concerned about what is happening to our climate and indeed it is everybody’s problem and demands that everybody begins to talk about it and begins to demand action from those that have the capacity to make changes.

You have highlighted the threats posed by climate change but these threats seem not to bother policymakers on the continent. Have you seen significant action on their part in this regard?

Unfortunately, no! I don’t think policymakers on the continent have done enough, quite frankly. However, increasingly, I think more people are beginning to realize the threat that climate change poses.

For example, I saw the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, speaking at the recently concluded conference on climate change at Glasgow, Scotland; COP26.

He did a good job of highlighting the need for developed countries to step up the effort in tackling climate change. But at the same time, I think African leaders need to increasingly vocalize the danger climate change poses to the everyday lives of people on the continent; the dangers it poses to farming and to the stability of the continent in general.

I also think it’s important to also have collaboration among the countries on the continent because at the end of the day it is a continental problem; it is indeed a global problem. But we can begin to tackle it at the continental level, particularly in Sub- Saharan Africa.

There needs to be collaboration, for instance, among ECOWAS countries, the Southern African countries, the Central African states, the East African countries and soon.

What is important is that there should be collaborative efforts across the board. Individual states taking action on their own may not achieve many results. Better results will be achieved when states come together to take serious steps against, for instance, desertification, by pooling resources together, to consider for instance forestation.

There should also be preventive actions that could be led by the United Nations or the African Union. That’s some of the things that we should be looking at. Africa should work together and collaboratively with other parts of the world to achieve better results.

You pointed out that President Buhari demanded more action from the developed world at COP26, but the sentiment many people share showed that these developed countries are mostly responsible for the climate crisis Africa faces?

Of course, this is a sentiment that I also share. The developed world must take the lead in the fight against climate change, simply because they are responsible for most of the global emissions.

The developed world must help fund the fight against climate change in the developing world also because we do not have their sources in this part of the world to effectively deal with the effects of climate change.

And then, when you consider that the issues of climate we face on the continent were brought about mostly by the activities of the advanced economies-Africa contributes only five per cent of global emissions- it becomes important that the developed world begin to take the lead in terms of funding initiative aimed at tackling climate change.

Indeed, during the recently concluded climate change events held in Glasgow, the climate pact to deliver $100 billion dollars a year to African countries most affected by climate change was finalized. So, to that extent, I think there are gradual steps towards helping developing countries contain the effect of climate change.

But I think a lot still needs to be done because of the enormity of the challenge. But as I said earlier, African countries cannot fold their arms and wait for advanced economics to do everything. There should also be actions from the leaders of the continent.

As you pointed out, you became aware of issues of climate after you moved to the UK. But in the UK and the rest of the Western world, there is climate change denial, how much of a challenge is to be expected in the crusade against the negative effects of climate change?

Of course, climate change denialism is a very serious problem, especially in the West. You know, it is ironic that even though the West is largely responsible for the climate catastrophe that now confronts us, they are going to be the least impacted by it, compared to countries in Africa and other developing regions of the world. So, it is easy for some individuals there to deny the impact of climate change, or to deny the existence of climate change, like the past president of the United States.

So, what you see is that these people have promoted resentment against some of the initiatives that are being developed to tackle climate change and even resentment against the idea that developing countries should be helped to fund climate initiatives. It is a very big problem, but thankfully it is also changing gradually.

Some of the public figures who were at the forefront of climate change denialism have been voted out of power. In the United States for example, since Joe Biden became President, the country has rejoined the Climate Accord that was first signed in 2015.

We have seen encouraging signs that the international community is back on track as a united front against climate change. The denialists are being denied some of the voices that they used to have.

