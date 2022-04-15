Metro & Crime

Climate Change: Group stages Climate Walk in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

With the rising risks related to climate change in Nigeria, a group under the aegis of ‘Scientist Rebellion’ have staged a ‘Climate Walk’ which engages student scientists, youths and faculty members in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
The exercise, which was a demonstration of the group’s advocacy for Climate change, drew participants from various locations in the state.
The group, which mobilized over 300 participants, called on community residents to be active agents of mitigating climate change in their respective domain.
According to the Country Coordinator for Scientist Rebellion, Esther Agaja, Nigerians need to forestall the adverse effects of climate change related risks, such as high temperatures, erratic rainfall, sea level rise, flooding and drought.
She warned that with the rising rate of adverse climate conditions, Nigerians would become more vulnerable and their welfare impacted negatively.
Agaja, a climate activist and environmentalist said there was need for sustained efforts on advocacy and broad stakeholders engagement to formulate common solutions and mobilize resources and other support towards climate management in Nigeria.
She noted that scientists were instrumental in the management of climate change, urging them to be conscious of waste disposal, deforestation, bush burning, among other practices capable of igniting the risks of climate change.

 

