Climate change: IMF outlines plan for $50bn lending trust

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has outlined plans for a proposed $50 billion lending trust focused on climate change. In a blog post by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu and Uma Ramakrishnan, the Director and Deputy Director of IMF’s strategy, policy and review department, which was published yesterday, the Fund said that about three quarters of its member countries would be eligible for financing from the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST). According to the publication, nations eligible for financing from the RST include all low-income and developing countries, as well as middle-income nations with gross national per-capita income of less than about $12,000 per year.

It stated that the trust aims to address longerterm challenges to economic stability, including climate change, pandemic preparedness and digitalisation, adding that access would be determined by IMF on a case by case basis and depend on countries’ debt sustainability and commitment to making structural changes. “Even as countries continue to battle COVID- 19, it is crucial not to overlook the longer-term challenge of transforming economies to become more resilient to shocks and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth,” Pazarbasioglu and Ramakrishnan wrote.

