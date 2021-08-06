Climate change, insecurity, policy summersaults threatening food sufficiency –Nigerian farmers

Following a new report by the Institute of Development Studies, a UK-based think tank, that placed Nigeria as the second poorest country in the world in terms of food affordability, Nigerian farmers, under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have said that food sufficiency in the country is being threatened by climate change, insecurity and policy summersaults.

The institute’s report was compiled from global cost-of-living database, Numbeo, used in creating a ‘cost of food basics’ analysis that compares the monthly minimum recommended spent on food per adult and monthly average wage in 107 countries across the world. The minimum recommended amount of food is based on 12-14 basic items that together would account for 2,100 calories per adult per day, which is the level recommended by the World Health Organisation for energy needs.

The Cost of Food Basics found that more than one year since the outbreak of COVID-19, there is vast disparity between countries in terms of the proportion of average wages needed to afford enough food. Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, the National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim, said that the adverse impact of COVID-19 on global economy and Nigerian agriculture in general was responsible for many households inability to eat three square meals and also afford buying foodstuffs that will cater for them abundantly. Ibrahim said Nigerian farmers could not be blamed for Nigerian inaccessibility to food, saying that current challenges facing agricultural sector were the major reasons for food scarcity in the country.

The AFAN president noted that government had good plans for agric development in Nigeria, but COVID-19, climate change and worsening security situation were setbacks to local farmers’ agric outputs. According to him, the association’s members are determined to go to the farms to cultivate food for Nigerians to eat but government must take up their responsibility in the protection of the local farmers too in their farms for food security to happen. According to the report, the top 10 countries where basic food is least affordable are Syria, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Indonesia, Algeria, Iran and Uzbekistan. Basic food is least affordable in Syria, where the minimum recommended monthly spend would account for 177 per cent of average wage income per adult, followed by Nigeria where 101 per cent of the average wage is spent on food.

Like this: Like Loading...