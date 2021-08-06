News

Climate change, insecurity, policy summersaults threatening food sufficiency –Nigerian farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following a new report by the Institute of Development Studies, a UK-based think tank, that placed Nigeria as the second poorest country in the world in terms of food affordability, Nigerian farmers, under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have said that food sufficiency in the country is being threatened by climate change, insecurity and policy summersaults.

The institute’s report was compiled from global cost-of-living database, Numbeo, used in creating a ‘cost of food basics’ analysis that compares the monthly minimum recommended spent on food per adult and monthly average wage in 107 countries across the world. The minimum recommended amount of food is based on 12-14 basic items that together would account for 2,100 calories per adult per day, which is the level recommended by the World Health Organisation for energy needs.

The Cost of Food Basics found that more than one year since the outbreak of COVID-19, there is vast disparity between countries in terms of the proportion of average wages needed to afford enough food. Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, the National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim, said that the adverse impact of COVID-19 on global economy and Nigerian agriculture in general was responsible for many households inability to eat three square meals and also afford buying foodstuffs that will cater for them abundantly. Ibrahim said Nigerian farmers could not be blamed for Nigerian inaccessibility to food, saying that current challenges facing agricultural sector were the major reasons for food scarcity in the country.

The AFAN president noted that government had good plans for agric development in Nigeria, but COVID-19, climate change and worsening security situation were setbacks to local farmers’ agric outputs. According to him, the association’s members are determined to go to the farms to cultivate food for Nigerians to eat but government must take up their responsibility in the protection of the local farmers too in their farms for food security to happen. According to the report, the top 10 countries where basic food is least affordable are Syria, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Indonesia, Algeria, Iran and Uzbekistan. Basic food is least affordable in Syria, where the minimum recommended monthly spend would account for 177 per cent of average wage income per adult, followed by Nigeria where 101 per cent of the average wage is spent on food.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal ‘in weeks’

Posted on Author Reporter

    Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan will agree a deal to fill the giant Nile dam in two to three weeks, Ethiopia’s Water Minister said on Saturday, a day after leaders from the three countries and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chairs the African Union held an online summit. “Consensus reached to finalize the […]
News Top Stories

No party congress in Kwara until all members are registered –Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilori n

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, have been assured that there would be no party congress in the state until all members of the group are registered.   The Minister, who disclosed this at the commissioning of their Party’s Secretariat on Saturday […]
News

Former Trump spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, running for gov

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press. Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, according to the campaign official who spoke Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica