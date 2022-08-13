Travel & Tourism

Climate change: Kangiwa tasks operators on responsible tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHITOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has charged various operators in the tourism sector to ensure responsible tourism rules are upheld in their operations in view of global climate change. Kangiwa gave this charge in his message to participants at the 2022 Annual Master Lecture Series of NIHOTOUR, titled; Driving Global Climate Action Through Responsible Tourism/ Hospitality Business in Nigeria. He was represented at the event by the Institute Director of Research and Development, Dr. Taiwo Famogbiyele.

He called on them to proffer solutions, modalities and strategies for the mitigation against the unhealthy rise of climatic conditions threatening humanity globally. He cautioned on activities by the operators, which he said is contributing to the worsening climatic condition, noting the need to adhere to guidelines of mitigation procedures against environmental destabilization and pollution. Kangiwa, who stated that the climate changes being experienced at tourism destinations in the country in the form of extreme weather temperature, variable levels of rainfall, rise in sea levels and flooding, drought and desertification and land degradation are the effects of practices that negate the principles of sustainable tourism activities, also called for the discontinuation of the trend forthwith.

While in her address, the special guest of honour and Vice Chairperson, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, called on operators to check some of their environmental unfriendly activities so as to curb the menace of climatic change bedeviling Nigeria and the global community at large.

Declaring the event opened through her representative, Mr. Isaac Aliyu, Senator Daduut, appealed to the participants to come up with workable documents for the Nigerian tourism and hospitality industry to operate its activities responsibly without undue interference to the eco system as well as safe guard the environment for the future generations. Also delivering a keynote address at the event, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, represented by Mrs. Patricia Narai, Director of Domestic and Eco-Tourism Promotion and Control, stated efforts by the federal government to cut carbon emission to the barest minimum through responsible tourism and hospitality operations as part of the country’s contribution to global efforts at mitigating climatic change.

Anyanwutaku disclosed that Nigeria is highly committed to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Goal No 13 that seeks countries to take urgent actions to combat climate change globally and in particular, through enforcing responsible operations of tourism and hospitality practices that are not only environmentally friendly but as well sustainable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Osinbajo, Sirika, Rotimi, others for 5th National Tourism Transport Summit

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the 5th edition of the National Tourism Transport Summit and Expo set to open on Monday April 25 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Vice President Yomi Osinabjo, has been disclosed as the guest of honour to perform the formal opening ceremony alongside other guests from government and private circles. The two days […]
Travel & Tourism

ADETUNJI FEMI FADINA: Awori Day Festival will drive tourism in South West

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina, chairman, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) South West, managing director, Jethro Tours and Awori Tourism initiative and member, Trade Promotion Board of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the benefits of the Awori Day Festival in the offing, among other issues. Excerpts… […]
Travel & Tourism

Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire showcase rich cuisines at Food Tour

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was an evening of colours and fun, with a wide selection of foods accompanied with drinks were on showcase at the recently held Food Tour curated by one of Abuja – based leading travel and tourism agency, CMD Tours. The quarterly Food Tour, an international food sampling evening was to create business opportunities for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica