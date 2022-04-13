Climate Change: Lagos State launches Trees from Art campaign in schools

The place of art as a veritable medium for environmental campaign and education took centre stage last week as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide-Sanwo Olu, launched the ‘Trees From Art-TfA’ Lagos project, as part of the state government’s commitment an efforts to promote climate action and sustainable environmental education. Created by Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria), ‘Trees From Art-TfA’ aims to champion climate education and the planting of 100,000 Economic Trees in Lagos Secondary and Technical Schools. Speaking at the official launching of the initiative, which was held at the Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Solution17 for Climate Action and the the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria), for partnering with the state to launch the initiative, noting that “we cannot continue to ignore or deny the harsh realities climate change is having on our environment, weather, agricultural sector, and all other spheres of life because the effects are obvious and visible to all.” The Lagos State Governor, who was represented at the launching by the State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, also noted that we need to do more to address climate change. According to him, globally, climate change is leading to more unprecedented weather patterns; an instance of which can be seen in the now somewhat repetitive Sahara Dessert Snowfall. “I am partticularly thrilled with this ‘Tree from Art in Lagos State’ initiative because it is in sync with the Naija Climate Now plan to support Climate Change Adaptation, Green Entrepreneurship, and Environmental Education in Nigeria. This initiative will also begin with Climate Education and Planting of 100,000 trees in secondary schools. This will be a perfect opportunity to get our young adults take action and responsibility for the environment while helping to restore green life in school communities and reduce the effects of climate change in our society. “It is heartwarming that this initiative is aimed at mobilising young people as it will nurture them to care better for the environment, while preparing them as green innovators, creators and technologistsa for climate change. “As a government, we have been giving attention to initiatives, programmes and policies that will protect our environment and also reduce the impact of climate change in our state, country and the world at large.’’

How it started

Also speaking at the launching, the CEO and Project Director of CYCDI, Foluke Michael, said that the Climate Action campaign began in January 2020 with Solution17 for Climate Action in Africa (CAA), adding that the project was designed to spark creativity among young people in building the desired future through Climate enterprises. The goal, she further stated, is to promote the natural environment, Green Entrepreneurs and prosperity in different communities. The project, which produced 17 Climate Enterprises and 17 Climate Art, was launched by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in September 25, 2020. “In 2021, CAA scaled to Naija Climate Now with the support of the German Consulate, United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria and Sterling Bank Plc to develop solutions to climate adaptation, green economic recovery, and low-carbon development for Nigeria. “Trees from Climate Art, an offshoot of Naija Climate Now, was officially announced on November 1, 2021, at the Italian Consulate in Lagos during the unveiling of COP26 Virtual Climate Art Gallery. The event preceded Naija Climate Now Exhibition, hosted by Deputy British High Commissioner Ben Llewellyn-Jones in October 2021,” she said. She noted that TfA pilot phase began in February 2022 with School Inspection, Data Collation Activities, and set-up of the Creative Club50 in 40 approved schools in six Education Districts, with the support of the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investments and Lagos State Ministry of Education. “The pre-launch planting operation commenced on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. A total of 250 Hybrid and Traditional Tress comprised of Avocado, Tangerine, Orange and Mango were planted in Vetland Junior and Senior Grammar Schools, Lagos State Model Junior and Senior College and Caleb British International School,” Foluke said.

Economic Trees will improve life quality in school communities

Michael also explained that the Economic Trees will help restore life quality in school communities, contribute to the environment, reduce climate change, save water, purify the air, provide renewable energy sources, air conditioning, erosion control, reinforce soil and prevent water pollution. The Hon Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in her remark, reiterated the ministry’s support for Solution17 projects in Lagos State in the area of comprehensive school systems and sustainable education. At the event, Katharina Felgenhauer, Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, stated that AHK Nigeria, and its partners are pleased to be a part of this project and would continue to support the project and the Lagos State Government THEMES’ agenda to build ‘A Greater Lagos’. She confirms the endorsement of the German Consulate in Lagos and the full participation and support of Weststar Nigeria Ltd. (Mercedes-Benz) and Big Dutchman Nigeria. She added that she was looking forward to onboarding more German companies in the coming weeks. (ADD MORE FROM HER REMARKS). Managing Director of Big Dutchman Nigeria.

ProjecDemetra Device – DENTRA

Michael also informed that ttheTfA Innovation team is currently working to deploy an IoT device to monitor and evaluate the projecDemetra Device – DENTRA will unveil at the Lagos State Miproudlyy of Environment by May 2022. Dentra incorporates cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence and leverages cloud computing. Dentra is an innovation from the Naija Climate Now, proud supported by German Consulate in Lagos. The event was also attended by Mrs Solape Hammond, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment, Mrs Adetoun Popoola, The General Manager of LASPARK, The German Consul General and Dr Ngozi Omabala, the MD of NMO Management and other important dignitaries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...