Climate Change: NBC calls for sustained climate action

Leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has urged stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to embrace sustainable manufacturing across their operations as a tool to mitigate the impact of climate change in Nigeria. Speaking at the 3rd edition of the annual NBC Stakeholders Forum themed “Combating Climate Change Through Resource Efficiency,” which held in Lagos on Thursday, Managing Director of the company, Matthieu Seguin, explained that the event was aimed at exploring opportunities to co-creating sustainable solutions to the challenges of climate change.

“We recently unveiled a roadmap to renewable energy transition in our manufacturing operations. This move is coming on the heels of a series of steady investments made by our company towards sustainable manufacturing to achieve our set target of Net Zero emissions by the year 2040,” he said. “Our commitment to the environment is total. However, we recognize that the goals we have set for ourselves are by no means easy. We therefore need all our stakeholders on board with us on this journey to make the desired change that will positively impact the environment and make a difference,” Seguin added.

In his remark, the Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, who was represented by Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, commended the contributions of the Coca-Cola System towards environmental sustainability, particularly its ambitious targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations by the year 2040.

“Interestingly, this target is 10 years ahead of several others, including that of the Federal Government of Nigeria. For Nigeria, the target for net zero is to be achieved by 2060 and for NBC to come up with these ambitious targets means a lot of investment and changes in its technology, approach, and resource utilisation. “This is a big plus for the company and I believe there are opportunities for other companies and industrial magnates to tow this line,” he said.“

“This Forum, being the third edition, shows that NBC is not only committed to talking about the climate change discourse but is also taking actions in a sustainable manner. “The climate change challenges are enormous and require participation by every sector. We are glad to see the steps being taken by NBC and we hope to continue to partner and increase our collaboration to make more progress,” he added. In his keynote address, Dr Newton Jibunoh, Founder of Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) lauded NBC for taking decisive actions to address the. challenge of climate change through several interventions. Dr. Jibunoh, popularly known as the Desert Warrior, noted that collaboration among relevant stakeholders is crucial to mitigating the impact of climate change in the country. He said: “I must commend NBC for hosting this stakeholder’s forum at a time when half of the global community is experiencing the debilitating impact of climate change. I urge that we must continue to collaborate and make efforts, no matter how little, to address this issue. We must all start taking the needed actions today.” The annual NBC Stakeholders’ Forum is designed as a platform for robust and authentic conversations between Nigerian Bottling Company and its valued stakeholders, attracting participants from regulatory agencies, relevant MDAs from both the federal and state governments, the diplomatic community, the academia, industry associations, NGOs, consumers, suppliers, and other trade. partners.

