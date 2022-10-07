Business

Climate Change: NBC calls for sustained climate action

Posted on Author Damilola Akinleye Comment(0)

Leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has urged stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to embrace sustainable manufacturing across their operations as a tool to mitigate the impact of climate change in Nigeria. Speaking at the 3rd edition of the annual NBC Stakeholders Forum themed “Combating Climate Change Through Resource Efficiency,” which held in Lagos on Thursday, Managing Director of the company, Matthieu Seguin, explained that the event was aimed at exploring opportunities to co-creating sustainable solutions to the challenges of climate change.

“We recently unveiled a roadmap to renewable energy transition in our manufacturing operations. This move is coming on the heels of a series of steady investments made by our company towards sustainable manufacturing to achieve our set target of Net Zero emissions by the year 2040,” he said. “Our commitment to the environment is total. However, we recognize that the goals we have set for ourselves are by no means easy. We therefore need all our stakeholders on board with us on this journey to make the desired change that will positively impact the environment and make a difference,” Seguin added.

In his remark, the Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, who was represented by Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, commended the contributions of the Coca-Cola System towards environmental sustainability, particularly its ambitious targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations by the year 2040.

“Interestingly, this target is 10 years ahead of several others, including that of the Federal Government of Nigeria. For Nigeria, the target for net zero is to be achieved by 2060 and for NBC to come up with these ambitious targets means a lot of investment and changes in its technology, approach, and resource utilisation. “This is a big plus for the company and I believe there are opportunities for other companies and industrial magnates to tow this line,” he said.“

“This Forum, being the third edition, shows that NBC is not only committed to talking about the climate change discourse but is also taking actions in a sustainable manner. “The climate change challenges are enormous and require participation by every sector. We are glad to see the steps being taken by NBC and we hope to continue to partner and increase our collaboration to make more progress,” he added. In his keynote address, Dr Newton Jibunoh, Founder of Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) lauded NBC for taking decisive actions to address the. challenge of climate change through several interventions. Dr. Jibunoh, popularly known as the Desert Warrior, noted that collaboration among relevant stakeholders is crucial to mitigating the impact of climate change in the country. He said: “I must commend NBC for hosting this stakeholder’s forum at a time when half of the global community is experiencing the debilitating impact of climate change. I urge that we must continue to collaborate and make efforts, no matter how little, to address this issue. We must all start taking the needed actions today.” The annual NBC Stakeholders’ Forum is designed as a platform for robust and authentic conversations between Nigerian Bottling Company and its valued stakeholders, attracting participants from regulatory agencies, relevant MDAs from both the federal and state governments, the diplomatic community, the academia, industry associations, NGOs, consumers, suppliers, and other trade. partners.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

King Kicks sees a surge in demand during the pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is no secret that all global businesses have faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and have taken a severe hit in terms of sales and profits. This has caused many of them to shut down and close business. However, some have been able to survive the pandemic. Here, we take a look […]
Business

How jewelry designer Franky Diamond blended his passion, profession to become massively successful

Posted on Author Reporter

  Diamonds don’t just sparkle; they dazzle with an otherworldly radiance and elusive beauty. Out of all the gemstones on the planet, they are the most precious and the most enduring, and they possess a timeless and exquisite quality that enthralls every generation. Diamonds are in Franky Diamond’s blood, and that is why he has […]
Business

China economy contracts amid zero-Covid policy

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s economy contracted sharply in the second quarter of this year as widespread coronavirus lockdowns hit businesses and consumers. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter, reports the BBC. Major cities across China, including the major financial and manufacturing centre Shanghai, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica