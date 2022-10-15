News

Climate change: Nigeria worst hit -FG

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government through the Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi, has said Nigerians are the worst hit by the impact of climate change. He made this known yesterday in Abuja at ministerial press briefing on Nigeria’s preparation for the twenty seventh conference of parties (cop27) slated for Egypt. He said: “Africa as a whole contributes the least in terms of emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, but unfortunately, we are the worst hit by the impacts of climate change due to limited adaptive capacity to cope with these impacts.

“The Global climate has been changing with devastating effects as a result of human induced activities causing emissions of green-house gases into the atmosphere. “This is evident through increased temperatures, irregular rainfall patterns, rise in sea level and flooding, drought and desertification, land degradation, more frequent extreme weather events, a declining freshwater resources and loss of biodiversity.” He noted that the sad implication of increased flooding experienced in Kogi, Nasarawa, Abia, Jigawa states and in some other parts of the country is “a sad corollary to decreased agricultural food production, loss of properties, health challenges and heightened insecurity. “To say that these developments are a result of climate change is to state the obvious.”

The minister stated that Nigeria became a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1994, and ratified the Kyoto Protocol in 2004. “In 2015, Nigeria joined the global community in adopting the Paris Agreement, a binding mechanism for all countries in addressing the challenges of climate change. “With the ratification of the Paris Agreement, Nigeria committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent and conditionally by 45 per cent, which was reviewed to 47 per cent in our updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

 

Our Reporters

