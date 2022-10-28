News

Climate Change: NLC demands reversal of power sector privatisation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to reverse privitisationof thepowersector, which was alleged to have thrown the masses into misery, widened inequality gap which has in turn led to a rebellion against nature. Acting President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke at the Stakeholders Consultative meeting on Alliance for Green Jobs, under the auspices of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, yesterday, inAbuja, lamented that the privitisation has not done any good to the masses, rather, they are confronted with high electricity tariffs and inability to access prepaid metres.

He said: “Since the privatisation of the power sector in Nigeria, we have not witnessed any significant growth in any aspect of energy production and distribution. Since the privatisation of the power sector, we have hardly had any major investment in green energy production, which is critical to the creation of green jobs. Thissituationsimplyspeaks volumes of what nature is trying to tell us through climate change.

“Nature has been trying to tell us that personal appropriation of what nature freely provides for the collectivewouldonlyleadtochaos. Today, our own natural gas freely given to us by nature is dollarised and the costs transferred to Nigerian electricity consumers by way of high tariffs. “As if that is not enough, the private power distribution companies in pursuit of profit-maximisation makes life even more difficult for the ordinary worker and the poor masses of our country by refusing to supply prepaid meters in order to have bills based on actual electricity consumed. “Theendresultisgeneral misery and tension.

This is why NLC calls for the reversal of power sector privatisation. “Nature tries to tell us that the marketisation of its gifts through extreme corporatisation only widens the inequalitygapanddrives billions of socio-economically disempowered people to rebellion against nature. Since most people, especially rural dwellers, cannotaffordtobuy kerosene, cooking gas and electricity for their energy needs, they turn their machetes on the forests, cutting down trees for energy. “The continued loss of the flora and fauna kept by nature as the protectors of an unseen code of ecological balance makes us prey to ambush by the incidences of extreme climate conditions.”

Ajaero further proposed the transition to Green Jobs through a “Just Transition,” as one of the ways to mitigate the severe climate conditions currently being witnessed in Nigeria in form of massive flooding in 34 states.” According to him, this means that Nigeria must transit from fossil fuel to a clean and sustainable energy, which would in turn create green jobs that carries every worker along.

“Climate change is here and we must all rise up to its challenge. The Alliance for Green Jobs is one of the possible ways to rise up to the challengeof ClimateChange. I say ‘possible’ because Green Jobs by themselves are not enough to catalyse the shift from practices that harm the environment and lead to climate change.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

COVID-19
News Top Stories

CACOVID leaders bicker over vaccine acquisition

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Chris Ugwu

A serious rift seems to have emerged in the ranks of top players in the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), following claims by leading industrial firm, BUA Group, that it had purchased one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.   On Monday, BUA had announced that through the AFREXIM vaccine programme in partnership […]
News Top Stories

APC is on vacation – PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a vacation from leadership, attributing this to the spate of crises and destructions happening in the country.   PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in an interview shortly after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to critics: I can hold political meetings anywhere

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Onyekachi Eze

P resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, declared that he had the right to hold political meetings anywhere in the Presidential Villa, as there was no law that barred him from exercising such freedom in Nigeria.     The President, who was responding to criticisms trailing his decision to hold the virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica