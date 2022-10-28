Climate Change: NLC demands reversal of power sector privatisation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to reverse privitisationof thepowersector, which was alleged to have thrown the masses into misery, widened inequality gap which has in turn led to a rebellion against nature. Acting President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke at the Stakeholders Consultative meeting on Alliance for Green Jobs, under the auspices of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, yesterday, inAbuja, lamented that the privitisation has not done any good to the masses, rather, they are confronted with high electricity tariffs and inability to access prepaid metres.

He said: “Since the privatisation of the power sector in Nigeria, we have not witnessed any significant growth in any aspect of energy production and distribution. Since the privatisation of the power sector, we have hardly had any major investment in green energy production, which is critical to the creation of green jobs. Thissituationsimplyspeaks volumes of what nature is trying to tell us through climate change.

“Nature has been trying to tell us that personal appropriation of what nature freely provides for the collectivewouldonlyleadtochaos. Today, our own natural gas freely given to us by nature is dollarised and the costs transferred to Nigerian electricity consumers by way of high tariffs. “As if that is not enough, the private power distribution companies in pursuit of profit-maximisation makes life even more difficult for the ordinary worker and the poor masses of our country by refusing to supply prepaid meters in order to have bills based on actual electricity consumed. “Theendresultisgeneral misery and tension.

This is why NLC calls for the reversal of power sector privatisation. “Nature tries to tell us that the marketisation of its gifts through extreme corporatisation only widens the inequalitygapanddrives billions of socio-economically disempowered people to rebellion against nature. Since most people, especially rural dwellers, cannotaffordtobuy kerosene, cooking gas and electricity for their energy needs, they turn their machetes on the forests, cutting down trees for energy. “The continued loss of the flora and fauna kept by nature as the protectors of an unseen code of ecological balance makes us prey to ambush by the incidences of extreme climate conditions.”

Ajaero further proposed the transition to Green Jobs through a “Just Transition,” as one of the ways to mitigate the severe climate conditions currently being witnessed in Nigeria in form of massive flooding in 34 states.” According to him, this means that Nigeria must transit from fossil fuel to a clean and sustainable energy, which would in turn create green jobs that carries every worker along.

“Climate change is here and we must all rise up to its challenge. The Alliance for Green Jobs is one of the possible ways to rise up to the challengeof ClimateChange. I say ‘possible’ because Green Jobs by themselves are not enough to catalyse the shift from practices that harm the environment and lead to climate change.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...