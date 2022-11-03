Business

‘Climate change poses existential threat to public, private sectors’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Director-General, National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, has said that climate change is a major risk to the existence of organisations in both the public and private sector. Dahiru, who stated this during a webcast session hosted by EY Nigeria on “Climate Change and Its Implications on the Nigerian Energy Sector,” noted that climate change was difficult to reverse and that the world is only trying to curb its effects. He said: “Climate change is here; it is difficult to reverse. We are trying to prevent it from advancing. It is a matter of survival for the public and private sector.”

Dahiru emphasised the need for private sector players to collaborate with government as part of efforts to successfully implement the provisions of the Climate Change Act, which was passed into law in November 2021 to enable the country achieve its net-zero target. “I think there is a need to really come together to assess and be able to report. In fact, what is happening in the climate change discussion in Nigeria, from what we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks is that we are under-reporting our achievements, we are also under-reporting our performance.

“So for us, we have designed the secretariat of the council to take cognisance of the various operational capabilities as well as the specific mandates that we have,” the DG of the National Climate Change Council stated. He pointed out that for the council to be able to regulate, enforce and monitor companies’ compliance effectively, it “must have the right tools, the right staff and the right mentality and also, the right information, reaching out to the stakeholders. We are fully aware of what is required.

So we have divided the council in such a way that it reflects on these specific mandates.” In her remarks, the Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Leader, EY West Africa, Eunice Sampson, said the biggest challenge currently faced by humanity was climate change and global warming, warning that if urgent actions were not taken, the situation could significantly disrupt human and business activities going forward.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

N/Assembly to support SEC with enabling laws

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets and other Institutions has assured the Securities and Exchange Commission of its readiness to provide support by way of enabling laws to support the growth of the capital market.   The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, while speaking during a meeting with the new management […]
Business

2020: FG spent 89% of revenue on debt servicing in 11 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…targets mopping up N850bn unclaimed dividends, dormant accounts   The Federal Government expended a total of N3.10 trillion on debt servicing from January- November 2020, out of its N3.48 trillion retained revenue for the same period.   This puts Nigeria’s debt-to-revenue ratio, a key measure of debt sustainability, at 89 per cent for the period […]
Business

ACGSF Awards: Motivating farmers to boost food production

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The annual presentation of awards by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to outstanding beneficiaries of Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) is playing a key role in helping to ensure increased food production in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM     Perhaps, given that in the last six years, the Central Bank of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica