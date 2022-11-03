‘Climate change poses existential threat to public, private sectors’

Director-General, National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, has said that climate change is a major risk to the existence of organisations in both the public and private sector. Dahiru, who stated this during a webcast session hosted by EY Nigeria on “Climate Change and Its Implications on the Nigerian Energy Sector,” noted that climate change was difficult to reverse and that the world is only trying to curb its effects. He said: “Climate change is here; it is difficult to reverse. We are trying to prevent it from advancing. It is a matter of survival for the public and private sector.”

Dahiru emphasised the need for private sector players to collaborate with government as part of efforts to successfully implement the provisions of the Climate Change Act, which was passed into law in November 2021 to enable the country achieve its net-zero target. “I think there is a need to really come together to assess and be able to report. In fact, what is happening in the climate change discussion in Nigeria, from what we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks is that we are under-reporting our achievements, we are also under-reporting our performance.

“So for us, we have designed the secretariat of the council to take cognisance of the various operational capabilities as well as the specific mandates that we have,” the DG of the National Climate Change Council stated. He pointed out that for the council to be able to regulate, enforce and monitor companies’ compliance effectively, it “must have the right tools, the right staff and the right mentality and also, the right information, reaching out to the stakeholders. We are fully aware of what is required.

So we have divided the council in such a way that it reflects on these specific mandates.” In her remarks, the Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Leader, EY West Africa, Eunice Sampson, said the biggest challenge currently faced by humanity was climate change and global warming, warning that if urgent actions were not taken, the situation could significantly disrupt human and business activities going forward.

