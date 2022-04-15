Business

Climate Change: Report hinges farmers' hope on technology

A new report co-authored by three telcos and the United Nations Capital Development Fund has advised African farmers to leverage technology in order to weather climate change effect. According to the report by Vodacom, Vodafone, Safaricom as well as UNCDF, using technology to enable smallholder farmers to become more resilient is a matter of urgency, as they comprise such a large part of the farming sector.

The report, “Towards a Connected Climate,” is the third in a six-part series, published as part of the Africa connected campaign, established to help close digital divides hindering sustainable progress in Africa’s key economic sectors like agriculture. It is estimated that the continent is home to 250 million smallholder farmers. However, as McKinsey notes, despite sub-Saharan Africa being home to a quarter of the world’s arable land, it only produces 10 per cent of the world’s agricultural output. “Sustainably increasing farming productivity is imperative and technology has a great role to play as a developmental tool.

There is anecdotal evidence of this development in the markets in which Vodacom operates within the continent where smartphone penetration is still low, but small scale farmers are not outpaced,” says Takalani Netshitenzhe, External Affairs Director for Vodacom South Africa. Across Africa, climate change presents a major threat to agricultural development in the form of extreme weather conditions such as the increased intensity and frequency of droughts, extreme heat, erratic rainfall patterns, heavier storms and flooding. Farmers in developing markets are typically more vulnerable to these changing weather patterns than farmers in developed nations.

The extreme and unpredictable weather conditions cause greater crop volatility, hamper livestock yields and increase the likelihood of pest and disease outbreaks, which in turn has a massive impact on the economy. To this end, Vodacom remains committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2025 to contribute to the climate change targets that governments of the markets in which we operate have made under the Paris Agreement on climate change. “There’s no denying that the introduction of mobilebased technology must be complemented by access to low-cost devices, network coverage and affordable data, especially for people in under-serviced and under-developed areas. To this end, government, the private sector and civil society need to continue to collaborate on connecting underserved and rural areas, ensuring that no one is left behind,” adds Netshitenzhe.

Vodacom has made great strides in heeding this call to action, increasing network coverage across rural areas in its markets and making affordable handsets available to millions of Africans to date. “Across the continent where Vodacom operates, examples show how simple mobile-based technology can unlock opportunities, even for farmers using entry-level feature phones, no matter where they are based,” says Netshitenzhe. Inclusion for all also requires tailor-making products and services for each market segment and where smartphone penetration is still low, creating and making available, innovative solutions that are not data driven to pivot the developmental agenda. For instance, URL and USSD-based platforms that enable access to financial services and farming opportunities are able to easily connect small scale framers to the agricultural value chain. In South Africa, Vodacom partnered with UN Women and South African Women in Farming (SAWIF) to establish and drive a Women Farmers Programme aimed at making agriculture more accessible and profitable for women by teaching them how to use apps to connect to potential customers and unlock enormous economic growth. The project has so far trained more than 2000 women and the SAWIF database of farmers is now digitised and is easily accessible by all the women who have received computer literacy and basic business management training. This programme has resulted in testimonials by the beneficiaries of how embracing technology has changed their approach to both technology adoption and farming. Examples like these highlight how mobile technology unlocks economic opportunities for the farmers but also provides them with the confidence to use technology and assist their learner-children with homework using technology.

 

Our Reporters

Business

Report: CBN, others to hold key rates

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The central banks of Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius and Mozambique are likely to leave borrowing costs unchanged over coming weeks as a resurgence of coronavirus infections driven by the highly transmissible delta variant threatens to hinder already sluggish economic recoveries, a report by Bloomberg has said. It quoted Africa economist, Boingotlo Gasealahwe, as […]
Business

Despite exit from Nigeria, Tiger Brands aim at African dominance

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo WITH AGENCY REPORT

Africa’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has restated its resolve to dominate good production in Africa as it ventures into new areas of opportunities in this regard.   Tiger Brands exited Nigeria about a month ago after selling its minority stake in UAC Foods, becoming the latest SA company to pull out of the West […]
Business

Maize production: Search for solutions with TELA variety continues

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Over the years, Nigeria has not been able to bridge the wide gap between the volume of maize it produces and what is consumed. However, with the introduction of variety of Tela maize, a GMO, Nigeria’s agriculture is expected to witness boom in maize production. CALEB ONWE reports Maize, being one of the most important […]

