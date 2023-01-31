Climate Change: Report lists Nigeria among countries on adaptation investment benefit

A new report by Standard Chartered has said that failure to invest the bare minimum needed to withstand projected climate damage could cost emerging markets hundreds of billions in climate damages and lost GDP growth this decade. The study listed Nigeria, Kenya among top 10 countries to benefit from.adaptation investment. According to the study, the Adaptation Economy, which investigates the need for climate adaptation investment in 10 markets – including China, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan – reveals that, without investing a minimum of $30 billion in adaptation by 2030, these markets could face projected damages and lost GDP growth of $377 billion: over 12 times that amount. The projection assumes that the world succeeds in limiting temperature rises to 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

In a 3.5°C scenario the estimated minimum investment required more than doubles to $62 billion and potential losses escalate dramatically if the investment is not made. Examples of climate adaptation projects include the creation of coastal barrier protection solutions for areas vulnerable to flooding, the development of drought-resistant crops and early-warning systems against pending natural disasters. Among the 10 markets in the study, India is projected to benefit the most from adaptation investment.

The market would require an estimated $11billion to prevent climate damages and lost growth of $135.5 billion in a 1.5°C warming scenario – equal to a thirteen-to-one return for the Indian economy of investment in climate adaptation. Meanwhile, China could avoid an estimated cost of $112 billion by investing just $8 billion. And Kenya could avoid costs of an estimated $2 billion by investing $200 million in adaptation. Even if the world’s nations manage to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, measures to adapt to climate change must be pursued alongside the global decarbonisation agenda, with the banking sector having a critical role to play in unlocking finance. The USD30billion investment required for adaptation represents only slightly more than 0.1 per cent of combined annual GDP of the 10 markets in the study and much less than the estimated $95 trillion emerging markets require to transition to net zero using mitigation measures, as outlined in Standard Chartered’s Just in Time report. The Adaptation Economy also surveyed 150 bankers, investors and asset managers and found that, currently, just 0.4 per cent of the capital held by respondents is allocated to adaptation in emerging markets where investment is needed most.

