Climate Change: Use of gas as transition fuel’ll stem deforestation –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the use of gas as transition fuel would stem deforestation and advance the nation’s broader developmental goals. This, he said, was because Nigeria has the largest reserves of gas in the world, adding that other developing countries would also benefit from the adoption of the product as a transition fuel. Osinbajo said this on Tuesday night when he received the US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, Mr. John Kerry, who was on a working visit to Nigeria at the Presidential Villa. Kerry had earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari the same day.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, speaking at the meeting, Osinbajo highlighted the need for Nigeria to continue the exploration and use of gas as a way of arresting deforestation, transiting away from dirtier fuels like diesel, kerosene and petrol, while at the same time ensuring that the country has the necessary energy based load for industrialization. The Vice President also highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, the first in Africa.

It would be recalled that Osinbajo had discussed the Energy Transition Plan during his recent visit to Washington D.C., where he met with his American counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, among other top US government officials. Before the recent US trip, the Federal Government had launched the Energy Transition Plan at a global virtual event.

In addition to a review of the Energy Transition Plan, including a discussion about its implementation, both the Vice President and Kerry also discussed the issues of renewable energy sources and the global transition. In his remarks, Kerry had high praises for the plan and also for the efforts already being made in Nigeria to step up the use of renewables, especially solar and hydropower, as major components of the energy mix. Acknowledging that Nigeria ought to benefit from its gas reserves, Kerry urged an even more rapid adoption of renewables, especially electric vehicles, which are certainly the next wave in auto manufacturing.

