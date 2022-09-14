News

Climate Change: Use of gas as transition fuel’ll stem deforestation -Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the use of gas as transition fuel would stem deforestation and advance the nation’s broader developmental goals.

This, he said, was because Nigeria has the largest reserves of gas in the world adding that other developing countries would also benefit from the adoption of the product as a transition fuel.

Osinbajo said this on Tuesday night when he received the US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, Mr. John Kerry, who was on a working visit to Nigeria at the Presidential Villa.

Kerry had earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari the same day.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, speaking at the meeting, Osinbajo highlighted the need for Nigeria to continue the exploration and use of gas as a way of arresting deforestation, transiting away from dirtier fuels like diesel, kerosene and petrol, while at the same time ensuring that the country has the necessary energy based load for industrialization.

The Vice President also highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, the first in Africa.

 

Our Reporters

