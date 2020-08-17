News

Climate: Experts call for ‘Green Growth Strategy’ for Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comments Off on Climate: Experts call for ‘Green Growth Strategy’ for Nigeria

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, at the weekend played host to environmental experts from different parts of the world who dialogued on policy options for Nigeria in developing lowcarbon resilient climate management in post-COVID- 19 Nigeria.

 

The webinar dialogue on climate change held under the auspices of the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre (REPRC) UNN, Environment for Development (EfD) Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

 

In an opening remarks, Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor said that the dialogue, tagged “Managing Climate Change in Post-COVID-19 Nigeria: Policy Options for Lowcarbon Climate Resilient Development” was apt as it came at a time the nation was working towards meeting its obligations with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) as pledged in the Paris agreement of 2016.

 

According to her, it was part of government’s effort at achieving the NDC obligation, including issuing of green bonds in December 2017, large scale installation of solar power and the target towards ending gas flaring in 2030 with the approval of gas flare prevention and waste pollution regulation in 2018.

 

The minister said that although the gov- ernment’s effort towards achieving its NDC mandate was hampered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, she was optimistic that the outcome of the dialogue would support the ministry’s effort at revising the NDC and fine-tune post-COVID-19 economic sustainability plan of the Federal government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N700m suit: Absence of APC’s candidate, others stall hearing

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Again, the Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday adjourned to July 14, 2020, for hearing in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and […]
News

Strive to be self-reliant, CEHRD urges Bayelsa women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A non-governmental organisation, known as Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), at the weekend urged Bayelsa women to start utilizing their socio-cultural and economic rights in the society in order to be self-reliant.   Speaking during an entrepreneurship training organised by the NGO, with support from the Embassy of The Netherlands in Nigeria, […]
News

ISIS’ infiltration: We’re reviewing actions over threat – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military has said that actions were being reviewed at the highest level, to forestall possible infiltration of any of the country’s territories by suspected tterrorist elements. It vowed that no part of the country will be opened to such vulnerability, as its commitment to sustain the inviolability and sovereignty of the nation, remains unwavering. […]

%d bloggers like this: