Climate: Experts call for ‘Green Growth Strategy’ for Nigeria

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, at the weekend played host to environmental experts from different parts of the world who dialogued on policy options for Nigeria in developing lowcarbon resilient climate management in post-COVID- 19 Nigeria.

The webinar dialogue on climate change held under the auspices of the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre (REPRC) UNN, Environment for Development (EfD) Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In an opening remarks, Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor said that the dialogue, tagged “Managing Climate Change in Post-COVID-19 Nigeria: Policy Options for Lowcarbon Climate Resilient Development” was apt as it came at a time the nation was working towards meeting its obligations with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) as pledged in the Paris agreement of 2016.

According to her, it was part of government’s effort at achieving the NDC obligation, including issuing of green bonds in December 2017, large scale installation of solar power and the target towards ending gas flaring in 2030 with the approval of gas flare prevention and waste pollution regulation in 2018.

The minister said that although the gov- ernment’s effort towards achieving its NDC mandate was hampered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, she was optimistic that the outcome of the dialogue would support the ministry’s effort at revising the NDC and fine-tune post-COVID-19 economic sustainability plan of the Federal government

Like this: Like Loading...