Climate Financing: IMF wants $1trn pension, insurance fund unlocked

The determination to ensure all is done to wittle down the impact of climate change has been taken a step further with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggesting that over $1 trillion pension and insurance funds as well as other long term finances be unlocked for climate financing.

According to the Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, doing more on climate financing is vital. She also implored advanced economies to meet or exceed the pledge of $100 billion in climate finance for developing countries—not least for equity reasons.

“But public money alone is not enough—so innovative approaches and new policies to incentivise private investors to do more. After all, the green transformation brings vast opportunities for investments in infrastructure, energy, and more.

“It starts with stronger governance and integrating climate considerations into public investment and financial management that can help unlock new sources of financing. “Proven financial instruments will also be important— such as closed-end investment funds that can pool emerging market assets to provide scale and diversify risks.

“And multilateral development banks or donors must do more to encourage institutional investors to come in—for example, by providing equity, which currently makes up only a small share of their commitments. “One promising area is unlocking capital from pension funds, insurance companies and other long-term investors that collectively manage over $100 trillion of assets,” she noted.

She recalled that just this year, “we’ve seen the increasingly devastating effects of climate change—human tragedy and economic upheaval with typhoons in Bangladesh, unprecedented floods in Pakistan, heatwaves in Europe, wildfires in North America, dry rivers in China, and droughts in Africa. This will only get worse if we fail to act.

“If global warming continues, scientists predict even more devasting disasters and long-term disruption to weather patterns that would destroy  lives and livelihoods and upend societies. Mass migration could follow.

And, failure to get emissions on the right trajectory by 2030 may lock global warming above 2 degrees Celsius and risk catastrophic tipping points— where climate change becomes self-perpetuating. “If we act now, not only can we avoid the worst, but we can also choose a better future.

Done right, the green transformation will deliver a cleaner planet, with less pollution, more resilient economies, and healthier people.” According to the IMF boss, getting there requires action on three fronts: steadfast policies to reach net zero by 2050, strong measures to adapt to the global warming that’s already locked in, and staunch financial support to help vulnerable countries pay for these efforts.

“First, it’s vital that we limit further temperature rises to less  than 1.5 degrees to two degrees. Delivering on that by 2050 requires cutting emissions by 25‑50 per cent by 2030 compared to pre- 2019 levels. “The good news is that about 140 countries—accounting for 91 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions— have already proposed or set net-zero targets for around mid-century.

“The bad news is that net-zero rhetoric does not match reality. Actually getting to net zero by 2050 means most countries need to do even more to strengthen their targets for cutting emissions— particularly large economies.

“And there is an even bigger gap on the policy front. New IMF analysis of current global climate policies shows they would only deliver an 11 per cent cut. The gap between that and where we need to be is massive—equivalent to more thanfive times the current annual emissions of the European Union.”

“We desperately need implementation to catch up,” she noted. She pointed out that it would require a mix of incentives to push firms and households to prioritise clean goods and technologies across all their decisions. “The ideal policy mix would include pricing carbon, including cutting fossil fuel subsidies, along with alternative measures that can achieve equivalent outcomes, such as feebates and regulations.

“To complement domestic policies, an international carbon price floor agreement would provide one way of galvanising action: asking large emitters to pay a minimum price of $25-$75 per ton of carbon depending on their national income level.

And with alternative policies, this does not mean taxes per se. It would be collaborative, pragmatic, and equitable.

 

