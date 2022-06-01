Metro & Crime

Climate Live Nigeria to celebrate World Environment Day with music concert in Uyo

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Arrangements have been concluded in the ‘Tourists’ City’ of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to host the third Climate Concert in Nigeria, as part of the activities to commemorate the 2022 World Environmental Day being celebrated every June 5.

Uyo is renowned for its crude oil production that is usually associated with environmental degradation. Subsequently, Climate Live Concert is a campaign aimed at asking world leaders to take actions that would combat the global climate change and eliminate its adverse effects on humanity.

The Uyo concert is the first of its kind in the South-South region and the third in the country, being in support of a global series of concerts to be launched later this year in October 2022 to ask world leaders attending COP27 in Egypt “Can You Hear Us Yet?”

In 2021, more than 20 countries in six continents hosted a series of global concerts to raise awareness of the climate emergency. Led by members of Fridays for Future youth climate groups, who organise the school strikes, Climate Live brings people from across the globe together through music to unite in the fight for climate justice and the race to safeguard the future of the planet.

Climate Live Nigeria National Coordinator & Country Representative, Kingsley Odogwu disclosed that artists, activists, and scientists will take to the stage in the Niger Delta region for a non-profit climate concert to engage and liberate the Niger Deltans from the fossil fuel destructions which they have suffered for many years.

“The live concert will openly encourage the attendees to endorse and sign Fossil Fuels Non-proliferation treaty online. Climate Live Nigeria will continue to call on the Nigerian government to declare climate change a national emergency and also commit Climate Live Nigeria National Coordinator & Country Representative to increasing the fight against climate change,” Odogwu said.

He noted that the whole point of Climate Live is to hand over the microphone to youth in countries most affected by climate change today so they can tell the world how their lives are impacted.

Adding a voice to the Nigeria concert, the Programme Coordinator for Climate Live International, Tafadzwa Chando said that: “Leaders and decision makers worldwide are still failing to act with the necessary urgency. We are in full support of Climate Live Nigeria and the Niger Delta residents in their plea for justice and a safe and healthy environment. We believe music has the power to reach a large majority who still aren’t engaging in the crisis.”

The Uyo concert will feature popular artistes such as Ikpa Udo, LJ Saaviour, Harry B, MC Mista and General Odey and speakers including climate activists, Kingsley Odogwu, Nwanekpe Chidera and many more who will join forces in one harmonious voice to call on the government and corporations to act now.

“The call to action this year will be to put Africa at the centre stage of the climate crisis as we gear up for COP27 in Egypt. Audiences attending Climate Live will come away with a feeling of empowerment and the knowledge and tools to engage in the youth climate movement at such a key time for climate action. With the UN COP27 climate conference in Egypt, when governments will revisit their plans to reduce emissions and coordinate efforts for the benefit of Africa and the entire world. Climate Live calls for these to be more ambitious,” Odogwu said.

Climate Live is made up of youth climate strikers from across the world, led by members of Fridays For Future youth climate groups who organise the school strikes. In October 2021 there was a series of youth-led global climate concerts in over 20 countries, with artists, activists and scientists taking to the global stage to fight for climate justice. Climate Live is an opportunity for young people across the world to engage in the climate movement and make their voices heard.

 

