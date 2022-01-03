Climate: NiMET, HEDA warn about food crisis

News Top Stories

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, Lagos, have said a lack of reliable weather/ climate information and services in the agric sector is posing a threat to the attainment of food security and productivity.

 

They warned that if farmers continue to ignore reliable weather/climate information and services, the sector’s contribution to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will be severely food-1induced, culminating in food austerity, hunger, food shortages and others.

 

NiMET’s Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer and Permanent Representative of Nigeria with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, said this in his keynote address at a one-day workshop on developing a feedback framework for Climate Information Service Delivery in Nigeria.

 

Matazu said the security challenges have already disrupted the agricultural sector in terms of food. He commended HEDA under the supervision of Mr. Arigbabu Sulaimon for its impact on the agricultural value chain through the uptake of weather and climate information and their applications in promoting food security.

 

Arigbabu in an interview with journalists said the workshop was to develop a feedback framework for Ni- MET. He said: “The whole idea is to see how our climate information services delivery in Nigeria is working to build resilience in our food system.

 

“We have gone round a few states and we have had town hall meetings with farmers, various stakeholders in agric sector, including the ADPs in states, states’ agriculture authorities, local governments agriculture authorities, research institutions, farmers, private sector.

 

“The whole idea is to see what their experiences are to having access to climate information services, especially being that service by NiMET.”

 

