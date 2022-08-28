Climax of Ankara fabric in Orixa Collection

Nigeria’s self-named fashion brand, Badesere is celebrating another level in mixing and matching the Ankara fabric in its new unveiled collection titled “Orixa”.

The collection, ‘Orixa’ which is named after a deity of the Yoruba people of South Western Nigeria, shows off different climaxes the Ankara fabric can get by blending it with other choice fabrics.

Orixa features a glittering array of pret-a-porter pieces including pants with sheer detailing, sheer shirts and tank tops to match.

According to the creative director, Badesere Aboyade-Cole, “the collection was inspired by the awakening of consciousness, the love of self, and the whole acceptance of my Africanism. Before now, we have been taught that our gods are useless, and that our traditions are hostile and barbaric, while in true sense it’s full of life and lessons.

“The sheer represents our source of livelihood in the riverine area of Lagos, which is our fishing net, while the Ankara embodies our identity as Africans.”

