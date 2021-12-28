Climaxing the rage with Petroleum Industry Act

As the year 2021 draws to a close, it is important to note that it recorded both positive and negative impacts on the nation’s energy industry, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Like an organism, the Nigerian energy industry breathes, speaks, grows and responds to changes in both its immediate and external environments. In the last 12 months of the year 2021(January to December), the sector introduced and implemented measures that are capable of quickening its growth. Though some of the measures are tending towards negativity as they are yet to stimulate growth in the real sense of it, others are positive, as they are eliciting joy and happiness among the stakeholders in the value chains, chief of which, include the Federal Government, oil and gas operators and the entire residents of Nigeria. New Telegraph findings reveal that the positive measures include the planned removal of the petrol subsidy in the middle of June 2022, complete deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the nation’s oil industry, and providing meters to the remaining four million Nigerians under the mass metering project of the Federal Government. Altogether, the sector, which is being overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has never shied away from contributing their quotas to the development of the industry, as evident by the various policies and programmes executed in the outgoing year. Though the sector is yet to be turned around 100 per cent by the Federal Government, there is, however, hope that the industry would achieve its goals, if everything goes according to plans. At this point, there is need to look at issues, which took place in the nation’s energy sector during 2021, with a view to ascertaininh the level of commitment of the stakeholders to the growth of the industry

PIA

The biggest development in the energy sector during the year was the eventual signing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which had dragged for over 13 years. The new Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which was assented and signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16, 2021 repealed the extant Petroleum Act 2004, It, therefore created an array of provisions and innovations that will affect the private, public sector and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry. This article aims at giving a brief overview of the salient provisions of the Act which embodies 5 Chapters, 319 Sections, and 8 Schedules. The Petroleum Industry Act was enacted to provide for the legal, governance, regulatory, and fiscal framework for Nigerian petroleum industry, the establishment, and development of host communities and other related matters in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry.

Salient provisions

The Act is categorised into 5 Chapters, 319 Sections, and 8 Schedules. Chapter 1 of the Act provides for the governance and institution of the petroleum industry. It lays emphasis on the fact that the ownership and control of petroleum within Nigeria and its territorial waters are vested in the Government of the Federation of Nigeria. The Minister of Petroleum Resources who heads the Petroleum Industry has the powers as vested on him by Section 3(1) to formulate, monitor, and administer government policy in the petroleum industry, amongst other functions.

Introduction of dual regulatory agencies

The Act establishes dual regulators for the petroleum industry called The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (the “Commission”), which is a body corporate with perpetual successions whose functions are limited to only the upstream petroleum activities as provided for in Section 4 of the Act, which provides that “the Commission is responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of the upstream petroleum operations”. Amongst other functions of the Commission is that it is established to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations governing upstream petroleum operations. The other regulatory agency under Section 29 of the Act is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (the “Authority”). This regulatory authority is responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of the midstream and downstream petroleum operations in the petroleum industry as provided under Section 29(3) of the Act.

Gas flaring

In Nigeria, gas flared in oil fields fell by 0.33 per cent to 43.3 per cent billion cubit feet ( BCF) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 45.484BCF of gas flared in the fourth quarter of 2000, according to latest data from oil and gas industry. On a year-on-year basis, gas flare dropped by 21.75 per cent in the first quarter of 2021from the 57.93BCF recorded in the last quarter of 2020. From the above figures, the country is evidently recording success in the area of gas flaring, though not great one.

Subsidy removal

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Finance, Budgets and Physical Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, is planning to end fuel subsidy by the end of June,2022. While announcing the plans at a forum organised by the government in order to sensitive Nigerians about its moves in the last quarter of 2021, Ahmed said the country’s is indebted greatly, as a result of subsidy arrears paid on imported petroleum products in Nigeria. According to her, the planned removal of subsidy would help in freeing the country from accumulating debts unnecessary,channel the money into developmental projects such as roads construction, education and health. Already, marketers are looking towards June 2022 to see changes, which the Federal Government, intend to make in the country. The President, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, said the decision by the government to stop oil subsidy is a good one, which would enable the downstream sub-sector and the economy to record much wider growth in the country.

Complete deregulation

With the Federal Government partially deregulating the downstream sub-sector years ago, there is no better time to deregulate the sector fully other than now. Ahmed, while speaking on plans, by the government, to finally remove oil subsidy, said in the third quarter of 2021 that the government was planning to completely deregulate the industry, alongside interested in cancelling payment on fuel subsidy. She said that the country is going to welcome the arrival of Dangote Petrochemical Refineries in 2022, stressing that Dangote Refineries would help in providing fuel for the country. Dangote Petrochemical company has the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil in the country, which is believed to be enough for domestic and export needs. In a related development, the Managing Director of Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, now 11 Plc, Mr Adetunji Oyebanji said that complete deregulation is the way to in the country, as the idea would help in fostering healthy competition among operators in the energy industry. An unapologetic supporter of deregulation in the industry, Oyebanji urged the government not to discourage in its efforts to fully deregulate the sector. Speaking on the issue at the 2021 edition of Nigeria Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) in Lagos recently, Oyebanji advised colleagues ( marketers) to brace up for full deregulation of the industry in 2022, arguing that the idea, if well pursued, would help in improving the turnover of marketers and oil companies in particular.

Hike in fuel price

The government spent the greater part of 2021 in denying and delaying plans to increase the pump price of fuel, which is being imported into the country.

