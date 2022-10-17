Sports

Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the 250th El Clasico to go top of La Liga and inflict their rivals’ first league defeat of the season. Karim Benzema scored Real’s opener after Vinicius Jr’s shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Federico Valverde doubled the champions’ lead before half-time with a lovely 20- yard drive. Ferran Torres pulled one back from Robert Lewandowski’s flick-on but Rodrygo settled it with a penalty.

The rivals started the day with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games – but Real go three points clear now as they remain unbeaten.

This was a first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona for Xavi. Barcelona looked as if they were on their way back to the top of Spanish football towards  the end of last season when they beat Real 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

They gambled in the summer by spending a lot of their future earnings on signings. The club hoped it would lead to instant success, which would in turn lead to more earnings. But they face early elimination from the Champions League – and showed again how they are still behind their old rivals

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton in FA Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Tammy Abraham hat-trick secured Chelsea victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round to relieve some pressure on manager Frank Lampard. Abraham slotted in from Timo Werner’s cut-back before nodding in a second from Reece James’ chip, reports the BBC. Jordan Clark scored for the visitors – after an error by […]
Sports

Fashola hails Solaja’s book on Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunda Raji Fashola, has hailed the book, ‘Super Eagles @70…Soaring On the Wings’ written by Kunle Solaja, a renowned author and sports journalist. The anniversary of the first composition of the Nigeria national football team was at the weekend as the first 17 of the eventual 18 pioneering national team footballers […]
Sports

Presidential Committee on football masterplan concludes assignment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential Committee on the 10- Year Football Development Masterplan has concluded its assignment, Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, said Tuesday in a statement made available to the media. Galadima, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association stated that the document was ready and awaiting formal presentation to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica