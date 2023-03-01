CLO Accuses Rivers, INEC Of Allegedly Truncating People’s Mandate

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has accused the Rivers State Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of collaborating to truncate the mandate of the people in the last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement jointly signed by Anayo Uwabuike, Christian Onyegbule, Karl Chinedu Ukaecgbu, Orike Didi and Styvn Obodoekwe, CLO also claimed that security operatives and thugs attacked the political opponents of top government officials in the state.

The statement reads, “Incidentally, on Election Day, February 25, 2023, attempts to disenfranchise citizens through intimidation, attacks, a threat to life, and outright prevention of citizens from voting were witnessed at different parts of the state:

“We reliably gathered from informed sources, including an INEC Adhoc staff that at Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the State, some electorate were given N1,000.00 each to vote for APC, while community leaders were given N4000 each for the same purpose.

“Those who rejected the money were forced out of their voting units and prevented from voting at the election.

“Again, we observed with regret that at the Ikoku area of the state, including St Thomas church premises where there were several polling units some polling units were denied election materials and thugs were mobilized to disrupt the result counting and collation process.

“From the foregoing observations, we condemn, in strong terms, the irregularities and violation of people’s rights to choose their leaders as witnessed during the election period.

” We further condemn the refusal of INEC staff to transmit the results with the BVAS machine as required by the law. This is a criminal act that must not be allowed to go scot-free.”

CLO called for proper investigation of their allegation by the appropriate authorities and those that are found culpable to be brought to justice;

It also demanded, “that the electoral officers and security personnel who collaborated with the government to trample on the will of citizens be fished out and prosecuted.”

