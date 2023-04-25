CLO Decries Siege On Aba Power

A pro-democracy group, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has criticised the ongoing power outage in Abia State due to the disconnection of Aba Power from the national grid by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, calling it a siege against national security.

Aba Power, which provides electricity to nine out of the 17 local government areas of Abia State, was cut off from the sole transmission network in the country on Friday due to an N896,210,059.58 debt owed by Nigeria’s newest electricity distribution company.

CLO’s South East zone said in a statement signed by its leader, Aloy Attah, that: “All the other 11 DisCos established since 2013 are owing far greater amounts, yet none has been subjected to this treatment because the Federal Government understands the far- reaching implications of putting any part of the country in complete darkness even for a day.

“Far from allowing any part of Nigeria to be plunged into darkness, the government has been subsidising the DisCos with a fortune,despite being private entities”. The Federal Government subsidised the distribution companies with N120 billion in 2022 alone.

It is scandalous, argued the pro-human rights group, that the Market Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria owned by the Federal Government, “didn’t mind putting a whole state in darkness, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department Security Service, the Civil Defence and National Security Organisation in Abia State which rely on constant electricity supply to discharge their onerous duties to the Nigerian people in a state with grave security challenges”.

The CLO pointed out a fundamental contradiction in the steps taken by the TCN over the payment of statutory fees to Federal government agencies by Aba Power. While the TCN in a letter with reference number TCN-MO-003- APL-049-VOL2-202 dated April 30, 2023, asked Aba power to clear its debt within one month, the company wrote a letter with reference number TCN-MO-003-EDTSP- C37—VOL7-2023 on the same day to the Market Operator directing it to yank off Aba Power from the transmission network within 24 hours.