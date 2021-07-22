CLO tasks political parties, stakeholders on mobilisation for CVR

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has tasked political parties and electoral stakeholders to mobilise Nigerians for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to ensure mass participation in electoral process. NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started its online CVR exercise on June 28. The schedule of appointments for online registrants and physical CVR at INEC state and local government offices nationwide is expected to begin on July 26. The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the task while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu yesterday. Ezekwueme spoke on the sidelines of CLO’s nationwide campaign, tagged: “Operation Obtain Your Voter Cards”.
