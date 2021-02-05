News

CLO to AMCON MD: Obey court order in favour of Peace Global

TheCivilLibertiesOrganisation (CLO) has called on the Managing Director, AssetManagementCorporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, to obey the court judgement in favour of OreyeUdo, managingdirector of Peace Global Limited. The group said Kuru should honour the court order and withdrawhissecurityguardsstationed at Oreye’s property in Lagos.

Speaking atapressconference inLagosyesterday, Kenny Bakare, CLO Chairman, said Justice A. I. Chikere, of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on November 24, 2020 ordered AMCON to vacate Oreye’s property pending the hearing and determination of thesubstantivesuit. Healleged that AMCON seized the property through a fraudulent ex-parte order.

In narrating the ordeal of Oreye, Bakare said AMCON’s refusal to obey the court order was a threat to democracy and rule of law in the coubtry. He narrated how AMCON obtained an ex-parte order to take possession of Oreye’s property at Omole Estate, Lagos.

“His predicament started want AMCON, obtaining an exparte order to take possession of his property in Omole Estate Lagos, when the matter of the exact quantumof debtbyPeaceGlobal SatelliteCommunicationLimited was on appeal at the apex court. He further narrated how Peace Global borrowed N178 million from Wema Bank Plc in 2004 to roll out wired phone network in Omole Estate Phase 1, 2 and it’s environs.

“N162 million was paid back after obtaining the loan remaining a balance on principal of M16 million. Two years later thunderstormdestroyedthenetwork that was acquired through the loan and Wema Insurance Brokers failed to process the thunder storm claim. At a point Wema Bank Plc attempted selling the collateral used in securing the loan without due process hence Peace Global went to court in 2009.

