CLO to Buhari: Declare state of emergency on worsening security

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Lagos State Branch, rising from her emergency Branch General Meeting (BGM) over the weekend, has lent a voice to the call by the National Assembly, asking the President of Nigeria to declare a national emergency on Security.

CLO, in a statement, said the call has become pertinent in view of the current siege Nigerians have been subjected to by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists, “a situation that has eroded safety from across Nigeria steadily.”

In the statement, jointly signed its Chairman and Secretary, Com. Ehi Omokhuale and Com. Evelyn Akpa, the CLO, Lagos State Branch, “decries the double and contradicting standards of the Federal government and Lagos State Government towards the running of the Judicial Panel Of Enquiry and Restitution, which has led to the resignation of some of its key members.

The reason for their resignation should be addressed.

“The CLO condemns the lack of will power to implement three (3) key points out of the 5-point demand of the 2020 #EndSARS protests in Lagos.”

According to the statement, the three points needing urgent government attention include: “Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality, and appropriate compensation for all their families. Financial compensation by the Panel should be extended to ALL the victims, NOT a selected few. “Carrying out of psychiatric cum psychological evaluation of SARS operatives before redeploying them; the evaluation should be subject to verification by an independent body.

“Setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all affected SARS men and other policemen for misconduct

