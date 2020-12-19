Clock ticks for Tinubu’s presidential ambition bid

It is no longer news that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being touted as the presidential candidate of the party in 2023.While Tinubu might not have personally come out to declare his ambition, there are strong indications that he is interested in the coveted office and that his close associates and supporters alike want him to be the next president of the country. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI writes on the issues surrounding the ambition of the man many refer to as Jagaban Borgu.

The year 1999 marked the beginning of the current political dispensation in Nigeria, when Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.), handed over the mantle of leadership of the country to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29 of that year. Obasanjo had been elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a presidential election that was contested between him and Chief Olu Falae of the then Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The PDP ruled uninterruptedly for 16 years with the party boasting that it would rule for more years to come until some opposition parties decided to form an alliance and get them out of office at all costs. Many negative issues were played up against the then Federal Government led by former President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP and the 2015 election paved way for the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of APC, who has now spent five years in office as Nigeria’s number one citizen.

An agreement was purportedly reached during the formation of the APC in February 2013 that power would rotate between the Northern and the Southern parts of the country beginning with the North. It will be recalled that the APC is the result of a merger of Nigeria’s three biggest opposition parties then – the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the new PDP.

However, as Buhari is on the second leg of his government, and given the fact that constitutionally he cannot be a civilian president for more than two terms, it is believed that power would shift to the Southern part of the country after the end of his tenure in 2023. Pundits believe that the next region in line for the slot is automatically the South West, which they believe is the next base of the APC coming after the North. Among the six states in the South West, five are being ruled by the APC and these are Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States, while only Oyo State is under the PDP.

For the South East, the APC are in control Imo and Ebonyi States following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi from the PDP to the APC on November 18, 2020. Asiwaju Tinubu who is being touted as the likely next presidential candidate of the APC is believed to have paid his dues over the years as an influential politician who has helped presidents to win elections. While Tinubu has yet to make open his presidential ambition, opinions are rife that the former Lagos State governor has his eye on the presidency in 2023.

Part of Tinubu’s credential is the belief that it was the support given to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 by Tinubu, who allegedly dumped the presidential candidate of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, that helped Jonathan to win that year’s election.

Fast forward to 2015, the ACN decided to form the APC with others through the influence of Tinubu. It is believed that it was that decision that led to the emergence of Buhari as the President of Nigeria.

Tinubu is presumed to be the godfather of politics in the South West and many have compared him with the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. In Lagos State for instance, Tinubu is said to have successfully installed three governors after he left office including former governors Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and the incumbent Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

“This is are apart from those in others states of the South West such as former governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, exgovernor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, the late Abiola Ajimobi, who ruled Oyo State for eight years, and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State amongst others. “We will ensure Tinubu becomes the candidate of the APC in 2023 and we will campaign for him to see that he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

“The campaign has started and we will not rest until we achieve our aim. Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria, he has the capacity. He has done it before, he has helped others, so it is now time for him to reap the fruits of his labour,” said Mr. Rotimi Adeleye of Tinubu Media Strategy. Adeleye stated that the group; Tinubu Media Strategy was formed in Chicago, United States of America on December 5, 2020 and that the aim is to move to Nigeria and campaign for Tinubu to win the APC primaries and the presidential election of 2023. On December 15, 2020, staunch supporters of Bola Tinubu in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, inaugurated a presidential campaign movement tagged, ‘The South-West Agenda” for him in readiness for the 2023 presidency. Ahead of the inauguration, a campaign committee led by former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, from Ekiti State, had visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for prayers in their respective palaces.

Present at the Mauve 21 Event Centre venue of the inauguration of SWAGA 2023 campaign were political allies and disciples of the National Leader of the APC. Among them were former minister of state for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; Chairman, Planning Committee of SWAGA 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, representing Oyo South Senatorial District; former House of Representatives member, Otunba Abayomi Ogunnusi and former Speaker of the Lagos State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji. Adeyeye said, “For the discerning mind, 2023 election is already on the front burner of national discourse.

The discussion right now everywhere in the country is about what should and should not happen in 2023. That being the case, it is imperative that we should be part of these national discussions and activities.

“We are asking him to come out and we are asking the entire people of the South-West to rally round him to make him the next president of Nigeria. Every geo-political zone in the South has the right to produce a candidate, but the one that works harder would emerge. Don’t forget, all the citizens of Nigeria will vote to choose the next president.” Ikuforiji said, “In Asiwaju, you have a very great democrat. How much of a visionary leader he is; those who knew Lagos before 1999 would recall for instance that at Oshodi, where there are three lanes, refuse covered two lanes. Today, Lagos is a source of pride to all Nigeria.

“There is no state in Nigeria that can compete with Lagos. If you take Lagos out of Nigeria, Lagos becomes the fifth largest economy in Africa. He brought in politicians as well as technocrats… This is not about Bola Tinubu, it is about how Nigeria could be better.” While delegates from Lagos described Tinubu as the architect of the pivot of development upon which Lagos stood, those from Osun described him as the man who rescued the people of the state. Those from Ogun State said Tinubu’s administration gave the Gateway State a model of governance and development. But, there are fears in some quarters that Tinubu might not be given the opportunity as the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023.

They base their arguments on the assumption that some groups of powerful individuals in the APC, including some ministers and governors from the South West, are against Tinubu’s candidature and that President Buhari would not toy with the idea of allowing Tinubu “get to the office and make some anti-North moves since he has been dealt big blows by some cabal from the North.” A source in the party stated that “as the clock ticks and we are getting closer to 2023, Tinubu should not rely on any gentleman agreement made between him and some others that formed the APC. Things have changed and we cannot allow one man to hold us to ransom.”

Certainly, only time will tell, what would play out in 2023, but there are fears in many quarters that “Tinubu would not wait for anyone to embarrass him, he would be quick to move on with a new party as he did with Action Congress (AC), ACN before he formed APC with others.”

