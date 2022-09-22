Closing gender gap to transform digital ecosystem

Despite the huge potential in technology women are not exploring the opportunities in the digital ecosystem. This is giving stakeholders, who said the sector should be the easiest empowerment alternative for the women folks, great concern. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

Morenikeji Adebayo is a graphic artist and the CEO of Feran Global Networks Limited, an IT centre located in Ota, Ogun State. At the centre were 14 trainees out of which were just three females, representing 21 per cent of the trainees in IT. This is typical situation in the Nigerian technology and digital ecosystem. The gap between male and female in the sector is too wide as there are a few women in the technology and digital economy. Though it is not peculiar to Nigeria and Africa alone, there is similar case in the technologically advanced countries. However, the gap seems to be much in less developed countries. A report indicated that at 15 years of age, on average, only 0.5 per cent of girls wish to become ICT professionals, compared to five per cent of boys. It further showed that women-owned start-ups receive 23 per cent less funding and are 30 per cent less likely to have a positive exit compared to maleowned businesses. The digital transformation provides new avenues for the economic empowerment of women and can contribute to greater gender equality. The Internet, digital platforms, mobile phones and digital financial services offer “leapfrog” opportunities for all and can help bridge the divide by giving women the possibility to earn additional income, increase their employment opportunities and access to knowledge and general information.

Causes

A range of factors underpin the digital gender divide. Hurdles to access, affordability, lack of education as well as inherent biases and socio-cultural norms curtail women and girls’ ability to benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital transformation. Technology and the internet can be a great enabler for girls, but a lack of opportunities, skills and a fear of discrimination prevent many from using and creating digital tools and online content. Girls and women often have less access to technology and the internet compared to boys and men. Particularly in developing countries, girls and women struggle to afford technology and internet access. Stereotypes around technology being ‘for boys’ and fear of being discriminated against stop girls from using digital tools. In addition, girls’ relatively lower educational enrolment in disciplines that would allow them perform well in a digital world – such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as information and communication technologies – coupled with women’s and girls’ more limited use of digital tools could lead to widening gaps and greater inequality. One in five girls have left or significantly reduced their use of a social media platform after being harassed. Girls are five times less likely to consider a career in tech. The ability of women to access and use digital technologies is directly and indirectly affected by market-related factors, including investment dynamics, regulations and competition, especially in rural areas. In rural areas, which are often scarcely populated, the investment and installation of infrastructures, such as broadband infrastructures and cell phone towers, is less economically profitable.

This can affect disproportionally more women in developing countries as they seem to be more often located in rural areas, whereas working age men tend to be mainly in urban areas (UN Statistics, 2016). Women and girls in rural areas of developing countries further face persistent structural constraints, including their higher probability to be out of school than boys – their likelihood is twice as high as girls in urban areas.

Impacts

Without equal access to technology and the internet, girls and women are not able to equally participate in the ever more digital societies. Holding back girls and women in this area affects every aspect of their lives, including their ability to speak out and campaign on issues that affect them. Moreover, if girls and women are not involved in creating digital tools and online content, they may exacerbate existing inequalities. The gender technology gap also negatively impacts countries’ potential for economic growth and development. It is projected that if 600 million more women are connected to the internet in three years, this would translate to a rise in global GDP of between $13 billion and $18 billion.

Digital empowerment

Digital literacy has become almost as important as traditional literacy. As earlier pointed out, over 90 per cent of jobs worldwide already have a digital component and most jobs will soon require sophisticated digital skills. If governments equip girls with digital skills through prioritising education in ICT subjects, they will help girls thrive in economies where routine work has been automated and digital skills are prized. Technology can also be a powerful tool for girls to become activists and lead change on issues that affect them. Social media platforms, for instance, allow activists to reach a wide audience and organise action towards common causes. A new smartphone app is help-ing combat teenage pregnancy by providing teenagers access to sexual and reproductive health services and information. Plan International’s global strategy states that “we must harness the power of technology and use innovative solutions to extend our reach and impact. We must focus on the rights of girls, who are most vulnerable to being left behind as the world around us changes.” “It is our responsibility to ensure that instead of being barriers, technology and the internet become enablers for girls and women. “School is often the first place where children are introduced to technology as well as learning the literacy and numeracy skills to make the most of these digital tools. Therefore, we ensure girls and women have equal access to learning relevant technical skills and digital literacy in school and through training programmes to be able to take advantage of technology and digital tools. “Through our global, youth-led campaign Girls Get Equal we are campaigning for a world where girls can live and lead without fear or discrimination. This includes demanding that girls have a right to be safe online and be free to speak up without harassment,” it added.

Solution

Over 90 per cent of jobs already have a digital component. Girls must have education, access and opportunities to create digital technology. Acting now to reverse the trends can pay off with greater inclusion of women in the digital economy. Co-ordinated policy action can help narrow the digital gender gap. This requires raising awareness and tackling gender stereotypes; enabling enhanced, safer and more affordable access to digital tools; and stronger co-operation across stakeholders to remove barriers to girls and women’s full participation in the digital world.

NCC’s effort

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had reiterated its unwavering commitment to bridging growing gender-oriented digital divide to accelerate inclusive economic prosperity for all Nigerian citizens. Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, restated this commitment in Lagos at the 2022 Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs and Executives in Tech Summit (WEETS).

He said promotion of gender equality was a major component of ICT development. He noted that the gender dimensions of ICT, manifests in access and use; capacity- building opportunities; employment and potential for empowerment, and that all these dimensions need to be explicitly identified and addressed, to leverage on technology and communication as powerful catalysts for political, economic, and social empowerment of women, and the promotion of gender equality. Speaking to the theme of the event, “Reskilling Women and Girls to Thrive in the Digital Economy”, Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s Head, Digital Media Management, Nafisa Rugga, said the theme resonates deeply with the drive by the Federal Government to ensure an all-inclusive digital economy that drives the strategic vision plan of the Commission. He expressed his appreciation to organisers, Techlife Media and Communications Limited, a Lagos-based media organisation, for the iconic recognition for his contribution to Nigeria’s digital progression which is an encouragement that he would dedicate to the entire NCC team of professionals that are dedicated to the digital revolution in the country.

Danbatta commended the organisation for holding forth its annual gathering that pivots discussions on promotion of digital access, skills and knowledge among the women and girls in Nigeria. He indicated that one of the ways through which the Commission strives to achieve an inclusive growth is increasing digital connectivity to all regardless of gender and other accidental circumstances, and that it has continued to play a front-seat role in driving the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030; the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025; and related policies aimed at deepening connectivity for all citizens, thereby bridging digital gender disparity. “NCC has put in the front burner the need to expose girls and young women to more opportunities in the digital ecosystem, in line with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) resolution 70, which advocates gender mainstreaming and promotion of gender equality, as well as the empowerment of women through information and communications technology (ICT), and we are fully committed to this,” Danbatta said.

Last line

To achieve gender equality, girls and young women need equal access to technology, digital training and to be safe online. Bridging the digital divide or technology gap means closing the distance between groups with access to technology, safer and more affordable access to digital tools.

