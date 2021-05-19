Closing the gender gap in elective positions

A fresh agenda to improve the representation of women in elective offices ahead of the 2023 general election was the basis of a consultative forum put together by women in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). WALE ELEGBEDE reports

According to records of the 2019 general election, about 3,000 women contested for one position or the other across the political parties that participated in the polls. However, only 64 of them were elected into political offices. With the margin, it is clear that the presence of women in elective positions is still very low despite that over 51 per cent of voters in most elections are female.

In order to address the imbalance, especially, as the next general election draws closer, some women, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, converged recently to clamour for increased participation and inclusion of women in elective positions across the country.

The programme tagged: ‘Inclusion of APC Women in Elective Positions: Lagos State as a Pacesetter’ was convened by Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Lagos Island I Federal Constituency. She is also the incumbent Women Leader of Lagos APC.

The programme harped on the need for the legislature to pass into law, a bill sponsored by the incumbent Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and 85 other members seeking to Create 111 Seats for Women in the National Assembly, which had gone through the second reading.

The bill is entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to create Additional Special Seats for Women in the Federal and States Legislative Houses; and for Related Matters, aims to generate more seats for women in the Senate and the House of Representatives and to amend Sections 48, 49, 71, 77, 91 and 117 of the Constitution. In her opening remarks at the forum, former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Idiat Adebule, tasked women to come together and make themselves available for elective positions.

While extolling the exceptional character and unique mana-gerial skills of women, Adebule described women are transformational and mentors. She added: “The purpose of our gathering here today is to see how we can come together for the benefit of women not only in Lagos but in entire Nigeria. Our inclusion in leadership and elective positions is what we must work towards and demand. We must present ourselves in elective positions. “I carefully chose these words because when we talk of leadership, women are there. We manage the homes and more.

The capabilities and abilities to manage are always with us. Nobody will come and call us for a leadership or elective position, we have to present ourselves and fight for it. “I am therefore urging our women to present themselves for self-development, so that when the opportunity presents itself, they can fit into it and also have opportunities to vie for positions.

It is only when we develop ourselves that we can be assured of fielding quality, resourceful and capable women. “It is time for local government elections; it is the duty of our women to support women participants with their votes and funds. One of the hindrances for women inclusion in politics is finance and I want to charge our convener that whenever we are converging here it should be for fundraising to support our women in politics. “Women are in the majority when you go out to the polling booths during elections. This is a good development which we can use to our advantage. We must mentor people.

A lot of people see position of authority as a showoff but it comes with a lot of responsibilities which women as home builders are prepared for. “We must be ready to listen to others because no one has it all. Women are emo-tionally and spiritually strong.

It is not just for us to converge here but we should be an inspiration and mentors to others and support the goals of other women.” In her address, Convener of the forum, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas lamented under-representation of women in politics, while charging them to fight for elective positions. She said: “I appreciate your presence at this auspicious occasion to discuss this very important issue captioned succinctly as ‘Inclusion of APC Women in Elective Positions: Lagos State as a Pacesetter.’ This is a topic that burns deep in my heart both as a Woman Leader of our party and a former member of the House of Representatives.

“My dear Lagos women, as you are aware, the local government election is coming up shortly. Therefore, there is no better time to fight for our seats at the table. There is a saying that power is not served a la carte, so we cannot fold our arms and expect the men to hand down elective positions to us.

“We are therefore imploring our able and competent women of character and integrity to rise up and take on the challenge of the election. This is of course with the support of our progressive natured party and especially our Lagos State leadership that has set an example of appointing over 35 per cent of women in the state cabinet. This gesture has also permeated through all levels of the state bureaucracy.

“It is time to brainstorm on the practical steps to achieve a 30 per cent representation in elective positions across our local and state governments. And at the end of this forum, we will develop a communique to be handed to leaders of our great party and all other stakeholders. This forum will also lend a voice to the bill sponsored by Hon. Onyejeocha and call on Mr. President to assent to both bills before the 2023 election.

“The time for women to stop complaining and start acting is now. The United Nations theme for this year is apt in the Nigerian situation. We must choose to challenge our silence and fear. The time to demand to be heard is now, and as usual Lagos APC women are ready to lead the change.” Speaking on women inclusiveness in politics via zoom, Hon. Onyejeocha disclosed that there is no enabling law supporting of women’s political aspiration. “Women know where the shoe pinches but when it comes to matters that affect them, men do the decision making.

If men cannot give us 35 per cent out of the total number of seats at the National Assembly, we have to come together, strive and mobilize ourselves to vie for elective positions. We are speaking for the generality of women out there.

“As we speak, many state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria do not have women representation. There are many women and daughters out there who are qualified but there is no enabling law that supports their aspirations. When you go outside the country, you see 30 to 40 per cent representation of women in positions of authority but here in Nigeria, we have less than five per cent.

“We are seeking a legislation that will enhance women participation in politics. If we have more women in politics, there will be less crime and corruption. It is the women that elect the governors and the president, women take the decision, they have the number, but this does not take them anywhere. This is a golden opportunity for us to take the giant leap, if we miss this, we may not get there again.” For the National Women Representative of the APC, Hon. Okotete, empathy is what will lead women to change the narrative. She added that “there is no

Like this: Like Loading...