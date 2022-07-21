Closing unemployment gap via skill acquisition

Dearth of jobs across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for unemployed graduates has lend credence to the call on millions of unemployed graduates to explore skill acquisition and vocational training as alternative. ABULWAHAB ISA reports

President Muhammadu Buhari passed a subtle message to Nigerian youths during the last Sallah celebration. At his home state in Katsina, he counseled youths to “acquire knowledge but not towards getting government jobs as there are no “jobs in government anymore.” A statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as telling the youths to explore alternatives outside government jobs. In the statement titled ‘Train, Educate your Children on Right Values, The World is Changing,’ President Buhari declared: “We should ensure the children get proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs. We don’t have jobs in government anymore.

“With technology, governments are becoming smaller, nimble and efficient. Emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology.” Nigeria’s unemployment rate is estimated to reach 33 per cent in 2022. The figure was projected in 2021 when it was at 32.5 per cent.

Unemployment rate in Nigeria rose consistently in the past years. Fourth quarter 2020 unemployment report put the number of unemployed persons in the economically active or working age (i.e15 to 65) at 122,049,400. Of the number, 69,675,468 were willing to work, but only 46,488,079 were in paid employment. It showed that over 23 million Nigerians that were qualified and willing to work were without jobs. Nigeria’s unemployment situation has been described as sitting gunpowder that could explode if not addressed urgently. Experts traced a surge in societal ills plaguing Nigeria – banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, internet scams to rising unemployment within the ranks of youths.

Skills acquisition, vocation as way out

Year-in-year-out, graduates are rolled out from the nation’s tertiary institutions with limited job spaces in both public and private sector. Given the massive churn out of graduates across all the tertiary institutions in the country with limited job vacancies in public and private sectors, it’s high time Nigerians looked inward to be economically and gainfully employed in the face of the financial downturn facing the country. Apparently, skill acquisition and apprenticeship is the only viable solution to solving Nigeria’s unemployment challenge.

Closing unemployment gap

In a bid to tackle the intractable unemployment challenges and make skill acquisition, vocation and apprenticeship scheme remedial options, the Federal Government’s mentoring agency, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has been up to task in skill acquisition and apprenticeship scheme training. Established 50 years ago, the Fund, as part of its responsibilities, has been providing direct training, vocational and apprentice training, thus filling the void created by un-employment challenge. The modest achievements recorded by the Fund in its 50 years of existence came to fore recently in Abuja at the flag off of ITF second national skills summit, which had top officials of government and leading private sector players in attendance.

The 2022 summit had as its theme: ‘Skills for Employability and Job Creation.” Director General/Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, went down memory lane and presented the Fund’s scorecard, especially in respect of executing its core responsibility — skill acquisition and apprenticeship scheme training. The summit is strategic in a way. It was to create an enabling avenue for relevant stakeholders to collectively deliberate and articulate strategies and interventions to tackle lack of employable skills in the country, especially at a time unemployment and poverty have continued to spiral.

In addition, the summit aims to identify and assess existing skills development and labour market contexts in Nigeria. In the agency’s 50 years of existence, Ari said ITF had trained over 22 million Nigerians in various skill acquisitions as part of the Fund’s contribution to the economy.

“In its 50 years of existence, it has pursued this mandate with single-mindedness and vigour, training over 22 million Nigerians whose contributions to the growth of the various sectors of the national economy cannot be easily quantified. “In implementing its mandate as far back as 1978, the Fund commissioned a study of in-plant and apprentice training in Nigeria, the outcome of which gave birth to the development of the National Apprenticeship Scheme. Consequently, ITF established a Vocational Apprenticeship Training (VAT) department that has evolved into the Technical and Vocational Skills Training Department (TVSTD) today, to take charge of the conduct of the scheme”, ITF DG said. ITF alone can’t achieve the task of promoting skill acquisition and apprenticeship.

Ari said the Fund, in executing its mandate, finds it expedient to liaise with related bodies. “ITF liaises with employers of labour, appraises companies implementing the scheme, develops curriculum and training materials for craftsmen and Instructors training, and assists industries and training institutions in developing the capability to design, prepare, use training package and aids, supervises, evaluates and offers follow-up services of apprenticeship scheme as well as install/harmonises apprenticeship schemes in companies. “In this regard, between 2010 and 2019 alone, ITF liaised with a total of 1,353 companies for the promotion of in-company apprenticeship activities, visited and appraised 1,146 companies to determine their potential to conduct apprentice training in identified trade areas.

In addition, it harmonised 444 existing In-company apprenticeship schemes of companies in line with the ITF National Apprenticeship scheme, installed the scheme in 286 companies as well as monitored 831 companies, leading to the training of 36,397 most of whom are gainfully employed,” he said. He said the Fund was working on bringing in some of its skills intervention programmes including; the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP); Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP); Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP); Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged (STEPP-C); Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP) and; Entrepreneurship Skills Empowerment Programme (AGSEP) amongst others into the apprenticeship scheme.

Tilting school’s curriculum to vocational training

For Nigeria to effectively tackle the emerging unemployment tsunami, its high time school curriculum is worked on to accommodate vocational training and skills acquisition programmes, both in elementary schools — primary, secondary school and higher institutions of learning. A properly skilled student that is readily armed with choice vocation need not wander around in search of an elusive job when done with study. He instantly settles down to practice his acquired vocation after school; and thereafter could hire more hands. Speaking to the imperative of expanding Nigeria’s school curriculum to accommodate skill acquisition and apprenticeship at the summit, Ari posed a series of questions to stakeholders to ruminate and come up with working solutions. He asked: “How can we make the apprenticeship scheme more visible for businesses, educators and students? Are our programmes accessible to students who would benefit most? With the high unemployment rate in the country, it will not be farfetched to conclude that our current model of learning has failed to live up to its purposes and therefore, the need to consider additional educational options that will serve to boost our national apprenticeship scheme.”

Last line

Fifty years down the line, ITF has reordered modest achievements in closing unemployment gap. However, more ground can be covered if existing challenges are addressed.

