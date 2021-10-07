News

Cloud Exchange partners Huawei to unveil first tier IV data centre

A leading system integrator in West Africa and provider of end-to-end Information Technology (IT) system solutions, Cloud Exchange, has in collaboration with telecommunications giant, Huawei, launched Africa’s first uptime institute tier IV modular prefabricated data centre.

The centre is the highest level of availability threshold obtainable in the world of Data Centres so far. Cloud Exchange said the state-of-the-art data centre which was unveiled in Lagos, was in line with the expansion of its service offerings from systems integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure to Tier IV data centre colocation, interconnects and cross-connects, managed network and security, private and public cloud services. The Chief Executive Officer of Cloud Exchange, Mr Glad Dibetso, said Nigeria’s growing digital economy drove the development of the data centre.

According to him, most existing data centres in Nigeria are only Uptime Institute Tier III certified. Yet, a growing number of financial and government customers are demanding higher reliability for their services. Adding that, “the tier IV data centre vision was born from the burning platform we were on in 2016. We had an audacious vision to build the first African Tier IV Prefabricated data centre certified by Uptime Institute.

We wanted to be part of the solution by finding tailor-made solutions fit for purpose and pragmatic for the continent. “Infrastructure, especially in ICT has continued to hold the continent back. We knew that for Africa to fully participate in the future, we all need to improve ICT infrastructure as it is the bedrock of digitalization. “We did not know how we will accomplish the Tier IV dream; however, we had the will which aligned with the quest to do meaningful work; it always seems impossible until it’s done.”

