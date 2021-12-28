Club donates textbooks to indigent students in Abia

Indigent secondary school students in seven local government areas of Ngwa clan in Abia State have received a donation of 14, 000 copies of 60-leaves notebooks from Ngwa Social Club (NSC). The event took place at the Adaelu Complex in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday evening.

President of NSC, Uzoma Ogbonna, said the club was established about 43 years ago, to foster the progress of the Ngwa nation in line with the motive of supporting developmental efforts in the community. Ogbonna also said that the 14,000 copies of 60-leaves exercise books were meant to encourage indigent students in the public secondary schools in the seven Ngwa Local Government Areas. He said Obingwa, Isiala- Ngwa North, Isiala- Ngwa South, Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma- Ngwa and Ugwunagbo Local Government Areas were given their shares through the councils’ Education Secretaries to ease proper distribution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...