The new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau
Club owners appeal to Gusau to inaugurate IMC

The club owners representing the Nigeria Professional Football League on Monday met with the newly-elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, appealing to him to quickly inaugurate the present Interim Managing Committee as appointed by the Federal Government through the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, but with a short tenure.

 

The FG recently disassociated itself from the current League Management Company, thereby forming a new IMC to oversee the affairs of the NPFL pending a proper election into the board. While meeting with the NFF president, the club owners said there was urgent need to institute a better –packaged, fulfilling and more fruitful NPFL that will germinate a more beneficial football economy for all stakeholders.

While congratulating the new president, the association listed some of the problems affecting the league among which was lack of sponsors, No TV broadcast, Poor Officiating, Insufficient Funding, Lack of Match Integrity, Poor remuneration of match officials and huge indebtedness in this area, Matches won on the basis of Highest Bidder, Poor Infrastructure, Incompetent Administrators and No prize money for winners and/or failure to honour same among other problems.

 

