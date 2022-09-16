Sports

Club Owners: Domestic league in shambles, LMC has failed

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The chairman of the Club Owners Association, Isaac Danladi, has pleaded with the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for a gradual disengagement of the clubs from government intervention. This was stated in a release signed by Danladi after the association’s visit to the minister recently among other requests. The club owners said the NPFL had been in shambles as the league is characterised with match fixing, non-payment of indemnities, poor spectatorship, poor officiating, crowd violence, poor welfare of players and weak disciplinary measures to erring teams.

“Lack of of sponsorship and lack of TV coverage are other key problems and so there is need for total revamp. The state governors through the rules and framework of the league should be put on strict notice on the need for them to commence an immediate and gradual disengagement from ownerships and control of football clubs to encourage private and community ownership and control,” the release stated. “The FG should as a matter of priority approve special grants to the top league as intervention fund (bail out) to help grow the system as well as put the necessary infrastructure/ facilities at various stadia that host premier league matches.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tiger Tennis Foundation Clinic excites kids

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The maiden edition of the Tiger Tennis Foundation Easter Training and Tournament is yielding positive results as large number of kids, who are featuring in the week-long programme at the National Stadium in Lagos, are brimming with excitements.   Having being put through the latest rudiments of the game, the kids are relishing the prospect […]
Sports

Lagos Open Athletics Championships: Okon-George optimistic of 4x400m women’s qualification

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

One of the country’s topmost quartermiler’s, Patience Okon-George, has exudes confidence ahead of Thursday’s Lagos State Open Athletics Championships. The country’s 4x400m relay teams (men and women) are still looking for qualification for the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with final day for achieving the standard set for June 29. Speaking with our correspondent, […]
Sports

Nations League: Germany host England, Wales face Holland

Posted on Author Reporter

    A reunion of old rivals and an important step up for Wales are among the highlights in the second round of fixtures on Tuesday. Germany out to settle old scores with England The Three Lions’ 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium in the round of 16 at Uefa EURO 2020 will be fresh in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica