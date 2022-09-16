Club Owners: Domestic league in shambles, LMC has failed

The chairman of the Club Owners Association, Isaac Danladi, has pleaded with the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for a gradual disengagement of the clubs from government intervention. This was stated in a release signed by Danladi after the association’s visit to the minister recently among other requests. The club owners said the NPFL had been in shambles as the league is characterised with match fixing, non-payment of indemnities, poor spectatorship, poor officiating, crowd violence, poor welfare of players and weak disciplinary measures to erring teams.

“Lack of of sponsorship and lack of TV coverage are other key problems and so there is need for total revamp. The state governors through the rules and framework of the league should be put on strict notice on the need for them to commence an immediate and gradual disengagement from ownerships and control of football clubs to encourage private and community ownership and control,” the release stated. “The FG should as a matter of priority approve special grants to the top league as intervention fund (bail out) to help grow the system as well as put the necessary infrastructure/ facilities at various stadia that host premier league matches.”

