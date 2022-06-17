Arts & Entertainments

Club Shooting: I won’t be shocked to hear I started Boko Haram, says Burna Boy

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, properly known as Burna Boy, has broken his silence over the alleged shooting of two fun-seekers by his police escort at Club Cubana in Lagos. The musician has been in the news since the incident which happened at the club located around Victoria Island on June 8. One of Burna Boy’s police escorts was said to have opened fire on Irebami Lawrence and Tolu, his friend.

The shooting was said to have occurred after the singer allegedly made a pass at a lady said to be L a w – rence’s wife. Usman Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), had earlier condemned the incident and ordered a probe into the shooting. The police further revealed that the force would interrogate the ‘African Giant’ crooner. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesman, said there is no way the police can conduct a “detailed” investigation without interrogating the musician. “Exactly what we will do.

But there is no how the police will have a detailed investigation without interrogating BB (Burna Boy). No way,” he had said. But in a Twitter post on Wednesday, the ‘Ye’ singer said he is not shocked by the various social media reports linking him to the shooting. In the cryptic post, the musician also said he would not be surprised to see claims he started Boko Haram on social media. “Nigerian social media can say Burna Boy started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” he wrote.

 

Our Reporters

