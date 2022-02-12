Sports

Club suspend Zouma’s brother over cat incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dagenham & Redbridge have suspended Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan until the RSPCA have completed their investigation into the sick cat kicking video. West Ham ace Kurt was filmed kicking and slapping his cat in his £2million London mansion. Yoan, who like Kurt also plays at centre-back, filmed the incident which he says he ‘unreservedly’ apologises for. And after tens of thousands of complaints, Zouma’s cats were taken away by the RSPCA and they are investigating the video.

Until the RSPCA’s investigation is completed, Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed Yoan won’t play a competitive game for the club. An official statement read: “The club would like to give a further update on its player, Yoan Zouma. “Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them.

“However, Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters. “The club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match. “Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation.” Brother Kurt was fined £250,000 by West Ham for his role in the disturbing video after playing in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Watford. Sponsors Adidas also cut ties with the France international.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to a ninth consecutive Serie […]
Sports

Iwobi: Everton as good as Wenger’s Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Alex Iwobi believes Everton are as good as his former Arsenal team and they have the quality to perform well in European competitions. Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a promising start to the 2020-21 season and the 24-year-old has likened the talent at Goodison Park to Arsene Wenger’s men. Everton, currently placed seventh on the table, […]
Sports

MTN, New Telegraph partner for AFCON Coverage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Telecommunications giants, MTN and New Telegraph Newspapers are in partnership for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations which started yesterday in Yaoundé, Cameroon.   The apex football competition runs between January 9 and February 6 with New Telegraph bringing all the exciting exclusives, interviews and reports to Nigerians courtesy of the sponsorship of MTN Sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica